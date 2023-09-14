(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Four-day campout where music, art, and wellness merge to create a truly immersive experience. Same Same But Different Music & Arts Festival offers the chance to embrace the outdoors. One can join 1000s of festival goers at our picturesque beachside location in Lake Perris State Park, Southern California, for a weekend of rejuvenation for the mind, body, and soul according to the SSBD website.

The Same Same But Different Festival is just days away and the tickets are selling online. For discount tickets to the Same Same But Different Festival use the Same Same But Different Festival Promo Code which is "RSVP" to purchase discount passes.
With an impressive lineup featuring over 30 wellness workshops, four stages hosting funky, jammy, and electronic music, and a plethora of areas to explore, attendees will discover numeropportunities to connect with themselves and fellow festival-goers. Dive into our Floatopia day-parties, bask in the sunshine, and groove to our late-night beach parties that will keep the celebration alive well into the night.
The Same Same But Different lineup for 2023 includes:
AVIATOR STASH
BIG WILD
BIJOU
BIX KING
BLU DETIGER
BOOMBOX
BOOSTIVE
CAM STEEN
CHUCKY MOTION
COMBOVER
CVBZ
DJ M3
EAZY BAKED
FLAMINGOSIS
FRESH VEGGIES
MICRO BRASS
GRIZ
HIPPIE SABOTAGE
HOLLYWOOD PRINCIPLE
JACKLNDN
KAIPORA
KAT HALL
KR3TURE
KYLE KINCH
L'ÉCLAIR
LOUIS THE CHILD
MADDY O'NEAL
MAT.JOE
MIJA
MITCHUM YACOUB
MOONTRICKS
MR. EOS
NEW CONSTELLATIONS
PAPER IDOL
PARTIBOI69
PHANTOMS
POLO & PAN
SODOW
SPACE HALL SOUND MACHINE
SPEAKER HONEY
SUNSETS
SUNSQUABI
THE MOTET
TRUTH LIVE
VOSS & THINGS
WEISS
WES LIGHT
WHAT SO NOT
WHISKERMAN
Use the "RSVP" promo code to unlock exclusive discounts and joinfor a weekend of music, art, and wellness at Same Same But Different Music & Arts Festival 2023.
