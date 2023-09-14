Auctoria Selected To Participate In Startup Battlefield 200 At Techcrunch Disrupt

auctoria logo

auctoria, an AI software co. that enables limitless creation of unique 3D models & immersive worlds will exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 200.

GLIWICE, POLAND, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- auctoria , an AI software company that enables limitless creation of unique 3D models and immersive worlds for the gaming and film industries, has been chosen to exhibit at TechCrunch Disrupt as part of Startup Battlefield 200 . The company is one of only 200 startups selected from thousands of applicants to pitch in front of investors and TechCrunch editors at this prestigistartup competition.

“Startup Battlefield is a global force when it comes to showcasing game-changing technologies from startups. We're honored to have been selected for this exclusive opportunity,” said Aleksander Caban, CEO at auctoria.“auctoria offers the only AI-based software that enables the creation of complete 3D world models, and we are excited to share our product's unique value.”

The event showcases the leading startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. Selected companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets at the event.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from Tuesday, September 19 through Thursday, September 21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Past companies launched at Disrupt include Dropbox, Mint, Cloudflare, Fitbit, Yammer and more. For more information on TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and Startup Battlefield 200, visit the conference's website here:

About auctoria

auctoria is an AI software that revolutionizes the creation of 3D objects and immersive worlds. Using advanced algorithms and deep learning techniques to analyze and interpret input data, such as sketches or descriptions, auctoria can generate realistic and beautiful results. The tool automates variaspects of the creative process, saving time and effort for artists and designers.

