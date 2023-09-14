Charter Aircraft Skids Off Runway At Mumbai Airport, Delays 40 Flights

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: A chartered plane carrying six passengers and two crew members on board was involved in a runway excursion at Mumbai Airport on Thursday due to heavy rain and low visibility.The incident impacted the entire network of Mumbai, India's busiest single runway airport, leading to some 40 flight delays to and from the city.“The Learjet 45 aircraft, registered as VT-DBL operating flight from Vizag to Mumbai was involved in a runway excursion (veer off) while landing on runway 27 at Mumbai airport. There were 06 passengers and 02 crew members on board. Visibility was 700m with heavy rain. No casualty reported as of now,” government officials said in a statement.The Learjet 45XR aircraft was registered with the DGCA on 7 May, 2021 by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. The aircraft was manufactured in 2009.The passengers on board, according to the passenger manifest, include six Indian individuals: Dhruv Kotak, K.K. Krishnadas, Aakarsh Shethi, Arul Sal, Kamakshi and one Danish national named Lars Sorensen. The crew members are Captain Sunil and Neil.Kotak is the managing director of Mumbai-based conglomerate JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Ltd. Arul Sal, his executive assistant, was also on board the aircraft. Sal's mobile number was switched off and could not be reached.Government sources said there were no casualties due to the incident till the end of day.VSR Ventures is an aviation company known for providing chartered planes to business professionals. Its fleet includes aircraft such as VT-BAS Beechcraft, Super King Air B200, VT-BAF Beechcraft Super King Air B200, and VT-MEG PilaPC-12.The company also offers air ambulance services and aircraft leasing, operating from major cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bhopal.Private jets in India have seen a huge spike post the pandemic, when people started to fly private to avoid contracting the vion flights.
