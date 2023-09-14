Mp Govt To Provide Lpg Cylinders At ₹450 Under Ujjwala And Ladli Behena Yojana Ahead Of Elections

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, state government has announced to provide LPG cylinders at a subsidised rate of ₹450 under the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana.Also Read: Rishi Sunak running a 'zombie parliament', UK MP in resignation letterThe sale of LPG cylinders under the subsidised rate will begin on September 1. The BJP-ruled state government will bear the remaining cost of the gas cylinders from September 1. To avail the benefit of the subsidy, the gas connection holders need to procure a gas cylinder at the market price. Later, the remaining amount of the subsidy will be transferred on the bank account of the gas connection holders.
Also Read: PM Modi says railway, healthcare projects will give impeto socioeconomic development\"Eligible consumers will need to purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the government of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers,\" stated the government order.Also Read: Madhya Pradesh polls: Rajnath Singh hails Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Dhoni' of politics, says 'he knows to win the match'The order also made it clear that the state subsidy will be adjusted accordingly in case of any further fluctuation of price rate. The registration under the Ujjwala Yojana scheme can be done under Ladli Behena Yojana portal.Also Read: Weather update: IMD predicts very heavy rains in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, MP and THESE states today. Check forecastThe announcement of the reduction in LPG gas cylinders rate came a day ahead of PM Modi's visit in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. During his visit, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than ₹50,700 crores in Bina. Other than this, he also inaugurated several rail sector projects and laid the foundation stone of 'critical care blocks' in nine districts of Chhattisgarh and said that the Centre worked for multidimensional development of Chhattisgarh in last 9 years.Chattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I is being developed under the PM Gati Shakti plan- National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. It consists of
124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and 3 feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur and other coal mines.Other than rail projects, PM Modi laid foundation stone of nine Critical Care Blocks which will be built under Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) at Durg, Kondagaon, Rajnandgaon, Gariaband, Jashpur, Surajpur, Surguja, Bastar and Raigarh Districts, at a total cost of more than ₹210 Crore.
