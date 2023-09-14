Inaugural Kacie Peters Impact Award Celebrates Clean Energy Champions

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renewable energy community is coming together to celebrate the remarkable legacy of Kacie Peters, a dedicated advocate for clean energy and sustainability, by introducing the inaugural Kacie Peters Impact Award. This prestigiaccolade will honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the clean energy sector, embodying the values and dedication that Kacie Peters exemplified throughout her incredible career. This award is generously supported by Pivot Energy , the Colorado Solar and Storage Association

(COSSA), the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA), and other dedicated industry professionals.

The Kacie Peters Impact Award is more than just an accolade; it's a tribute to Kacie's enduring spirit and a commitment to continue the work she started. We invite everyone to joinin celebrating her legacy and recognizing the outstanding individuals who are making a difference in the clean energy sector.

Kacie Peters demonstrated an unwavering passion for clean energy and was driven by a deep sense of purpose in creating a more sustainable future. Throughout her career, Kacie actively fostered connections and a sense of community within the sector, in addition to inspiring and guiding others to pursue careers and initiatives in clean energy.

Kacie Peters, with over a decade of experience in the solar industry and most recently serving as the Senior Director of Communications for Pivot Energy, left an indelible mark on the clean energy community. Kacie was a solar energy influencer whose thought pieces expanded renewable energy and encouraged inclusivity. She served on the board of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE), created the industry networking monthly event series, Solardarity, to foster partnerships and increase solar deployment nationally. She served as a board member for the Colorado Solar and Storage Association, the Illinois Solar Energy Association, and played an active role in the Colorado leadership team for Clean Energy for Biden 2020. Kacie Peters was a member of the SEIA commercial financing working group and served on the Solar Power International Education Committee.

The Kacie Peters Impact Award aims to recognize individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the clean energy sector. The award criteria include:

Nominations for the Kacie Peters Impact Award will open annually, with the first round of nominations to be collected in the summer of 2024.

"Kacie's greatest strength was an ability to excite people about big ideas and connect colleagues and friends. While she had a natural talent for networking, she also worked hard to improve her skills and was always willing to teach others some tricks. Sometimes, these skills are hard to quantify and get overlooked, so I'm very happy that this award will provide recognition for other folks like her," said Kacie's husband, Erik Stanley.

"It's been a privilege to have worked alongside Kacie over the last 5 years. I got to see firsthand the fierceness of her drive to spread solar adoption and make the industry welcoming to newcomers," said Melanie C. Kelly, VP of Marketing and Client Partnerships for Pivot Energy. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to create this annual award with other strong women in the solar industry that memorializes Kacie's legacy and promotes the values and impact she had throughout her career."

For more information about the Kacie Peters Impact Award and updates on the nomination process, please visit

pivot energy.net/kpimpact .

