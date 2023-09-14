Flash News: Okx Dives Deep Into Ecosystem Growth Strategies At Okx Web3 Party During Token2049

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for September 14, 2023.
OKX hosts panel at Token2049 conference
OKX hosted a speaking panel at its OKX Web3 Party during the Token2049 conference this week. The industry leading panelists explored strategies to drive responsible growth of the wider Web3 ecosystem. Areas of foincluded improving accessibility and usability of Web3 technologies, enhancing transparency and security for users, and fostering collaboration across blockchain projects and companies.
Panelists included:
OKX Chief Innovation Officer, Jason Lau
OKX Web3 Wallet Product Lead, Aaron Han
Polygon Labs Ecosystem Business Development Head, Aishwary Gupta
Ethereum Foundation Security Fellow, Yoav Weiss and Orbiter Head of Business Development, Gwen Zheng
