Hightouch Recognized As A Leader In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Hightouch today announced that it has been recognized as a Customer Data Activation category leader in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue , executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Hightouch named a Leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack Awards.

"The Snowflake Data Cloud enables marketing professionals to operate with the full breadth of their data," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Hightouch emerged as a leader in Customer data activation because it helps marketers compose a CDP directly on the Data Cloud, providing best in class tools to collect events, resolve identities into Customer 360s, and activate that customer data to downstream tools with Reverse ETL."

"We're honored that Snowflake has identified Hightouch as a leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO. "We're helping Snowflake users make the most of their customer data unified in the Data Cloud, putting their source-of-truth data to work in all of their marketing tools. We will continue to enable teams to compose complete marketing data stacks on Snowflake's Data Cloud-a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data regardless of the source."

About the Report

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers. The report shows

how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with partner solutions, like Hightouch, to identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. Snowflake analyzed usage patterns from approximately 8,1000 customers to identify ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy-enhancing technologies, and the heightened fomarketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:



Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation



Identity &

Onboarders



Customer Data Activation

Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each category comprising the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

Click here

to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is a leading provider of Data Activation and Customer Data Platform (CDP) solutions, enabling marketing and data teams to activate customer data directly from their data warehouse to over 200 destinations like ad platforms and CRMs. Hightouch is used by leading organizations like

Cars, Spotify, TripAdvisor, PetSmart, and GameStop to unlock a fast, flexible, and scalable CDP alternative by enabling them to activate audiences and other customer data points directly from their organization's single source of truth - the data warehouse - out to the many business tools it is needed in.

SOURCE Hightouch