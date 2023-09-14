Megan Shattuck Joins Diversified Search Group In Key New Leadership Role

Shattuck is among the most highly respected and sought-after advisors in the industry, with an impressive track record of advising leadership teams with actionable advice across performance, culture, and talent advisory. She has conducted hundreds of board director and executive search assignments representing a range of industries spanning Fortune 10 to pre-IPO and has deep expertise in company transformation, board advisory, corporate governance, corporate affairs, and reputational risk management.

Shattuck joins from Teneo, a leading global CEO advisory firm, where she founded, built, and led the Talent Advisory business and served on the firm's leadership team. As President of Talent, she generated significant new business, advanced the firm's growth goals by recruiting senior leaders to Teneo, and developed agile products and capabilities with a strong foon execution and value creation. Over her eight years at Teneo, she placed C-Suite executives and Board members across sectors and counseled CEOs, Boards, and senior leadership teams of multi-national corporations on talent advisory matters, board and governance issues, and reputational management.

"Megan is an exciting addition to our firm, bringing an impressive track record as a trusted and experienced advisor and executive search consultant to boards and leadership teams. With her, we have a tremendopportunity to accelerate our growth," said Aileen Alexander , Chief Executive Officer.

"I am thrilled to join Diversified Search Group, a firm with an innovative business model that uniquely serves the executive search needs of leadership teams across sectors," said Megan Shattuck. "I look forward to working alongside the experienced and impressive team to build upon their momentum and growth, and to helping companies and organizations to make a positive impact through transformative leadership and performance."

"Megan is a highly successful executive who has excelled across multiple sectors, building strong and trusted relationships with clients and helping companies and teams thrive," said Judith M. von Seldeneck , Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. "In addition, Megan is widely recognized for her exceptional commitment to colleagues and clients, and we are delighted that she is joining our firm."

Previously, Megan was a Senior Client Partner at Korn Ferry and a member of the Board & CEO Practice and Corporate Affairs Center of Expertise. She specialized in recruiting senior executives across a broad range of industries. She played a key role in the expansion of the Board & CEO Practice and Corporate Affairs Center of Expertise globally.

Prior to joining Korn Ferry in 2006, Megan covered The White House for the Cable News Network (CNN). As a White House Producer, she was a member of the press corps, reporting on the Clinton and Bush administrations. Her responsibilities included: conducting interviews with administration officials; producing long- and short-form pieces; and leading White House coverage during breaking news situations. Her work with John King, "CNN Presents: 9/11," was nominated for an Emmy. Previously, Megan was an associate producer for "CNN NewsStand," a long format, nightly news program. Earlier in her career, she worked at The American School in Japan.

Megan is a current member (and past chair) of the board of directors of Children's Rights, which is focused on improving America's child welfare, juvenile justice, education, and healthcare systems. She is a member of the Young President's Organization (YPO) and serves on the Gotham Chapter executive committee. She graduated from Middlebury College where she was Co-Captain of the Middlebury College Women's Lacrosse Team. Megan has lived in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, Japan, and the United States of America.

Diversified Search Group, one of the nation's fastest-growing and top ten executive search firms, is an industry leader in recruiting transformational leaders for a changing world. The firm is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, providing clients with a wide range of resources through: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, Storbeck Search, and Yardstick Management. The firm also offers clients a range of customized strategic advisory services designed to assess, develop and support outstanding leadership.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group is consistently recognized by Forbes on their top 10 list of "America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms." The firm operates with over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, altopartners.com, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

