Pulses Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.4% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald

Key Highlights:



The global Pulses Market size was valued at USD 91.8 Billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the market in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest-growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033

Evolve Business Intelligence has recently released a new market research report on the Global Pulses Market. The report covers a wide range of aspects, such as market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitors' market share, value and volume of the market, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, recent developments of key players, and potential opportunities. Additionally, the market has been assessed based on four indicators in the market dynamic chapter, including Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Pulses Market report also includes the following data points:



COVID19 Impact on Pulses Market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Pulses Market

Key Players

Some of the major Pulses Market players holding high market share include Nestle SA, Groupe Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) and Abbott Laboratories Inc. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

The key players profiled in the report are:



Nestle

Groupe Danone

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB)

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial GroupLtd

Coca-Cola

General Mills Inc.

Blue Diamond Growers

Kikkoman Corporation

Schär AG/SpA

Lactalis Groupe

Valio Oy

Post Holdings Inc Monde Nissin Corp.

Segmental Analysis

Market Segment By Product Type with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market:



Dry Beans

Lentils

Faba Beans

Dry Peas

Chickpeas

Cowpeas

Bambara Beans

Pigeon Peas

Vetches Others

Market Segment By Nature with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market:



Organic Conventional

Market Segment By Form with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market: