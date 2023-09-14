Pulses Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 4.4% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Pulses Market size accounted for USD 91.8 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033. The pulses market refers to the trade in edible seeds of leguminplants, such as lentils, chickpeas, and beans. Pulses are rich in protein, fiber, and essential nutrients, making them an important source of plant-based nutrition worldwide. The market is influenced by dietary trends favoring plant-based proteins, as well as their use in varicuisines. It plays a significant role in global agriculture and food security, with major producers including India, Canada, and the United States. Pulses are used in a wide range of food products, from soups to snacks, contributing to their continued demand.
Request Free Sample Report or PDF Copy :
Key Highlights:
The global Pulses Market size was valued at USD 91.8 Billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2033. North America dominated the market in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest-growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033
Evolve Business Intelligence has recently released a new market research report on the Global Pulses Market. The report covers a wide range of aspects, such as market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitors' market share, value and volume of the market, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, recent developments of key players, and potential opportunities. Additionally, the market has been assessed based on four indicators in the market dynamic chapter, including Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges.
In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Pulses Market report also includes the following data points:
COVID19 Impact on Pulses Market size End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences Government Policies/Regulatory Framework Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Pulses Market
Buy Latest Copy of Report Now at Higher Discount:
Key Players
Some of the major Pulses Market players holding high market share include Nestle SA, Groupe Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) and Abbott Laboratories Inc. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.
The key players profiled in the report are:
Nestle Groupe Danone Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB) Abbott Laboratories Inc. Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial GroupLtd Coca-Cola General Mills Inc. Blue Diamond Growers Kikkoman Corporation Schär AG/SpA Lactalis Groupe Valio Oy Post Holdings Inc Monde Nissin Corp.
Segmental Analysis
Market Segment By Product Type with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market:
Dry Beans Lentils Faba Beans Dry Peas Chickpeas Cowpeas Bambara Beans Pigeon Peas Vetches Others
Market Segment By Nature with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market:
Market Segment By Form with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Pulses Market:
Whole Pulses Flour Pulses Split Pulses
| Parameters
| Details
| Market Size (2022)
| $ 91.8 Billion
| CAGR (2023 to 2033)
| 4.4%
| Market Segmentation
| Product Type, Nature and Form
| Country Covered
| US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries, BeNeLux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
For more information:
Global Pulses Market Geographic Coverage:
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA Latin America
Mex Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Reasons to Buy this Report:
Detail analysis of the impact of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities Competitive Intelligence provides an understanding of the ecosystem Details analysis of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of your products Investment Pockets and New Business Opportunities Demand-supply gap analysis Strategy Planning
About EvolveBI
Evolve Business Intelligence is a market research, business intelligence, and advisory firm providing innovative solutions to challenging pain points of a business. Our market research reports include data useful to micro, small, medium, and large-scale enterprises. We provide solutions ranging from mere data collection to business advisory.
Evolve Business Intelligence is built on account of technology advancement providing highly accurate data through our in-house AI-modelled data analysis and forecast tool – EvolveBI. This tool tracks real-time data including, quarter performance, annual performance, and recent developments from fortune's global 2000 companies.
Address
Evolve Business Intelligence
C-218, 2nd floor, M-Cube
Gujarat 396191
India
Email:
Website:
MENAFN14092023004660010643ID1107070395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.