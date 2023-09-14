Casein Market: The Global Market Is Expected To Grow At A Cagr Of 7.5% During The Forecasted Period. X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
As per the study initiated by Evolve Business Intelligence, the global Casein Market size accounted for USD 3.02 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. The casein market revolves around the production and distribution of casein, a protein found in milk. It is used in varifood and non-food applications, including cheese production, nutritional supplements, and as an ingredient in adhesives and paints. This market is influenced by the dairy industry, dietary trends, and industrial applications. It caters to diverse sectors, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing, and is characterized by the versatility of casein as a functional ingredient.
Key Highlights:
The global Casein Market size was valued at USD 02 billion in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. North America dominated the market in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to fastest-growing at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2033
Evolve Business Intelligence has recently released a new market research report on the Global Casein Market. The report covers a wide range of aspects, such as market size and forecast, market dynamics, analysis of competitors' market share, value and volume of the market, SWOT analysis, product benchmarking, recent developments of key players, and potential opportunities. Additionally, the market has been assessed based on four indicators in the market dynamic chapter, including Drivers, Restraints, Key Trends, and Challenges.
In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Casein Market report also includes the following data points:
COVID19 Impact on Casein Market size End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences Government Policies/Regulatory Framework Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies Opportunity in Casein Market
Key Players
Some of the major Casein Market players holding high market share include Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Royal Fries Campina N.V. and Savencia Fromage. These players use partnership and collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.
The key players profiled in the report are:
Lactalis Group Fonterra Co-operative Group Royal Fries Campina N.V. Savencia Fromage Friesland Campina Fonterra Westland Milk Products Groupe Lactalis Others
Segmental Analysis
Market Segment By Derivatives Type with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Casein Market:
Sodium Caseinate Calcium Caseinate Potassium Caseinate
Market Segment By End-Use with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Casein Market:
Food Yogurt Cheese Processing Ready-to-eat Meals Dairy Products Coffee Whiteners Confectionary Sauce & Seasoning Meat Processing (Sausage) Meat Products Beverage Pharmaceuticals Infant Nutrition Clinical Nutrition Sports Nutrition Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Cosmetics Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry Other Industries
Market Segment By Function Types with foon market share, consumption trend, and growth rate of Casein Market:
Texturizing Agent Flavoring Agent Coating Agent Binding Agent Emulsifying Agent Heat Stabilizing Agent
Global Casein Market Geographic Coverage:
North America Europe
UK Germany France Italy Spain Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Rest of MEA Latin America
Mex Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
Reasons to Buy this Report:
Detail analysis of the impact of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities Competitive Intelligence provides an understanding of the ecosystem Details analysis of the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of your products Investment Pockets and New Business Opportunities Demand-supply gap analysis Strategy Planning
