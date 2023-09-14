Questex's Fierce Pharma Announces The 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last night at an awards gala, Questex's Fierce Pharma announced the winners of the 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards , an annual awards program presented by honoring leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community. The program was held in conjunction with the Digital Pharma East Conference .
The competition showcased the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Trophies were presented to winners in 13 categories. All of the winners found new ways to communicate and produce innovative campaigns. Winners were chosen by a panel of expert and independent judges.
“Each year we are thrilled to celebrate the innovations within the pharma marketing and advertising community,” said Rebecca Willumson, Senior Vice President and Publisher of Fierce Pharma, Fierce Biotech and Fierce Healthcare.“Congratulations to the winners of this year's program. We are honored to spotlight their outstanding achievements within our industry.”
The 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards winners:
Digital Campaign – non-social media
SHE Media: SheKnows and Pfizer: Navigating Medical Gaslighting
Innovation challenge
Roche Turkey, Albert Health, Turkish MS Association: MS+
Medical conference or event marketing
Publicis Health Media: Conference Conversations
Multicultural Campaign
Gilead Sciences & Initiative: Gilead's In the Deep Podcast
New Brand Launch
Publicis Health Media: Changing the Culture Around Menopause
Online Video or Film
twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America: One a Day The Gratitude Project
Pharma TV
Biohaven and ESS Solutions, LLC: First-Ever Television Commercials On Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Podcast or Audio
Gilead Sciences & Initiative: Gilead's In the Deep Podcast
Print for Consumer
Sanofi, Regeneron Healthcare Solutions & Evoke MicroMass: DUPIXENT
Professional Marketing
Jazz Pharmaceuticals & ScoutLife: XYWAV – Elephant in the Room
Public Relations Campaign
Genentech & Syneos Health Communications: SMA My Way: Reclaiming the Double Take to Challenge Disability Stereotypes
Social Media for Consumer
twelvenote and Bayer Consumer Health North America: Midol The Real Reason
Website for Consumer
Evoke MicroMass: mBC Unspoken
Fierce Pharma partnered with Health Union on the Health Union Social Health Awards. The Health Union Social Health Awards winners include:
Advocacy Trailblazer: Gerry Langan Best Team: PodcastDX Caregiving Champion: Parvathy Krishnan Community Cultivator: Sharron Rouse Creative Contributor: RARE. Healthcare Collaborator: Shoshana Lipson Lifetime Achievement: David Lyons Revolutionary Researcher: Tina Aswani Omprakash Rookie of the Year: James Hollens Social Media Master: Cynthia Covert, The Disabled Diva
