Aeromexico Informs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MexCity, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeromexrecognizes the great effort made by the authorities of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation (SICT); the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE); the Chambers of Deputies and Senators, as well as the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC), to achieve the necessary adjustments that today allowto recover the Category 1 in civil aviation, by the Federal Aviation Administration of the United States (FAA).
Aeromexico's main objective is to continue connecting Mexto the world. The return to Category 1 staallowsto strengthen connectivity with one of the country's most important markets, the United States, to make more efficient use of the aircraft that have joined our fleet and to improve our customers' experience.
