Aeromexico Informs

Aeromexico's main objective is to continue connecting Mexto the world. The return to Category 1 staallowsto strengthen connectivity with one of the country's most important markets, the United States, to make more efficient use of the aircraft that have joined our fleet and to improve our customers' experience.

