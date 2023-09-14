Firstbank Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month With A Series Of Firstbank Fiestas”

FirstBank Fiestas -- which will be held across several branch locations, including the bank's Spanish and Multicultural Banking Centers – will feature live music, complimentary food from local restaurants*, family-friendly activities and the opportunity to win fun prizes. Attendees will also have access to easy-to-understand and engaging financial educational resources in both English and Spanish.

“FirstBank is committed to fostering inclusivity within and outside of our organization,” said Jim Reuter, CEO of FirstBank.“We celebrate and support all communities, and our Hispanic Heritage events have something for everyone to enjoy, from culturally inspired food, entertainment to activities. No matter your race, ethnicity or background, we encourage all customers and community members to come by and see what 'banking for good' is about.”

*The events are first come, first served, while supplies last. The complete list of dates and participating branches is as follows:

Friday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FirstBank - 1707 N. Main St., Longmont, CO



Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FirstBank - 18521 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Denver, CO



Friday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FirstBank - 3990 E. 104th Ave. Thornton, CO



Friday, Sept. 22, 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

FirstBank - 2014 Grand Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO



Wednesday, Sept. 27, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

FirstBank - 5815 Constitution Ave., Colorado Springs, CO



Friday, Sept. 29, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

FirstBank - 0011 W. Beaver Creek Blvd., Avon, CO



Saturday, Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park - 801 S. Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO



Friday, Oct. 6, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

FirstBank - 4322 W. 9th Street Road, Greeley, CO



Friday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

FirstBank - 1559 N. Litchfield Rd., Goodyear, AZ



For more information about the events, visit efirstbankblog.com/firstbankfiestas or efirstbankblog.com/esfirstbankfiestas (Español). To learn more about how to take control of your finances, you can also visit efirstbank.com/education or efirstbank.com/educacion (Español).

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it's known as an industry leader in digital banking. It has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining more than $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $85 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank's success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit . Member FDIC.

Media Contact:

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402



FirstBank