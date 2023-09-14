Coinspaid Welcomed Aboard Trackbox To Accept Crypto Payments

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CoinsPaid , an EU-licensed leading crypto payment ecosystem, is pleased to announce a partnership with TrackBox.ai , a provider of market-leading affiliate and traffic management platforms for the online gaming and crypto industries to provide TrackBox.ai and its users with flexible and seamless access to the numeradvantages of cryptocurrency payments.

In 2023, the integration of crypto payments stands out as one of the key trends in the financial and technology industries. This trend finds support not only from large corporations but also from smaller and developing companies. Offering faster, more cost-effective, and highly secure transactions, cryptocurrencies eliminate borders and intermediaries. Businesses stand to gain significantly from reduced costs, streamlined checkout experiences, and elevated customer satisfaction rates.

The partnership between CoinsPaid and TrackBox.ai signifies a mutually beneficial alliance for both entities. This collaboration exemplifies how financial technology and affiliate marketing complement each other, enabling both companies to strengthen their market positions and promote the broader adoption of cryptocurrency across variindustries.

For TrackBox.ai, the integration of cryptocurrency payments brings forth numeropportunities. It facilitates the expansion of its customer base by offering an innovative payment avenue that resonates with a rapidly growing user demographic. Beyond customer outreach, TrackBox.ai now possesses the capability to conduct transactions with counterparties using cryptocurrency with reduced operational costs. Additionally, this alliance offers TrackBox.ai a valuable partner with industry-specific expertise which is well-versed in cryptocurrency compliance and regulations.

“At CoinsPaid, we are honored to be chosen by one of the leaders among the affiliate and traffic management platforms. We believe in TrackBox.ai's growth potential as it ventures into the world of accepting cryptocurrency payments. Additionally, we are delighted to witness another company becoming crypto-friendly, further showcasing the increasing acceptance and adoption of this transformative technology. Together, we will shape the future of payments and drive innovation in the technology industry,” – says Max Krupyshev, CEO of CoinsPaid.

“We have always been committed to remaining at the forefront of industry trends and driving growth within the technology sector. The partnership with CoinsPaid is a testament to this commitment and marks a significant milestone for TrackBox.ai as we broaden our horizons into the world of cryptocurrency payments. CoinsPaid's innovative crypto solutions align perfectly with our vision of delivering cutting-edge affiliate and traffic management platforms to the online gaming and crypto industries,”– adds Kfir Benami, CEO of TrackBox.ai.

About CoinsPaid

CoinsPaid is a leading payment ecosystem of innovative crypto solutions for businesses. Being an EU-licensed legal entity with 9+ years of expertise and over 800 merchants, CoinsPaid aims to satisfy the world's everyday needs using cryptocurrency. CoinsPaid product offerings include Payment Gateway , Business Wallet, Exchange & OTC Desk, Crypto SaaS, Hot Wallet, and Explorer.

With a dedicated team of over 200 in-house specialists and four international hubs in Estonia, Malta, Georgia, and Poland, the company remains steadfastly committed to prioritising heightened functionality, customer satisfaction, transparency, and security.

About TrackBox

TrackBox.ai is a forward-thinking technology company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in 2016, TrackBox.ai specializes in delivering cutting-edge affiliate and traffic management platforms.

TrackBox.ai's commitment to innovation and scalability is evident in its suite of solutions, designed to optimize online traffic management. With a substantial portfolio of over 300 clients and a dedicated team of 30 skilled professionals, the company offers comprehensive end-to-end performance visibility, actionable insights, automation, and advanced analytics. TrackBox.ai is poised to shape the future of online traffic management and optimization.

Disclaimer:

All financial, statistical, and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under the brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Kai tn 4, 10111, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador

