Marilyn B. Wassmann's What The Wind Blew In Enchants Readers Of All Ages

What the Wind Blew In
Celebrated author's magical storytelling brings joy and wonder to children and the young at heart.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- "What The Wind Blew In : 6 Stories to Read with Children" by esteemed author Marilyn B. Wassmann has emerged as a literary gem, captivating both young readers and the young in mind and spirit. Wassmann's magical storytelling, infused with lyrical rhymes, has earned this collection of children's short stories glowing reviews.
Each of the six stories in the collection beckons readers to enter a magical journey filled with whimsical characters, enthralling narratives, and a touch of wonder. The artful rhymes and rhythmic cadence enhance the enchantment, guaranteeing that children become captivated by the melodic prose.
The reviews speak volumes about the book's quality and appeal. Sanjin's five-star Amazon review describes it as "a cute and bubbly book" highlighting the warmth and joy that permeate each story and“the all-around whimsical atmosphere the author managed to create”.
The accompanying artwork has also received praise in Piara's global review:“The artwork is noteworthy as well; the collection is remembered for its soft tones and imaginative renderings.”
Another review lauds the book as "a delightful treasure trove of rhyming children's stories" where“imagination knows no bounds”, while another also praises how the author“opens the world of nature in a magical way”.
Marilyn Wassmann's "What The Wind Blew In" is not just a book; it's a heartwarming experience that ignites a lifelong love for stories. Having two degrees in art history and working as an art cataloger before retiring, Wassman has mastered the art of capturing the essence of storytelling and instills a sense of wonder in children's hearts.
Don't miss out on this heartwarming collection by grabbing a copy! "What The Wind Blew In: 6 Stories to Read with Children" by Marilyn Wassman is now available on Amazon and other retailers worldwide.
