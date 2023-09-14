Automotive Wireless Charger Market To Grow At 21.9% Cagr, Aiming For Us$ 9.5 Billion By 2032 X Herald

The automotive wireless charger market is experiencing significant growth and innovation, driven by the increasing integration of wireless charging technology in vehicles. Automotive wireless chargers provide a convenient and efficient way to charge smartphones, tablets, and other devices without the need for physical cables. This technology has become a sought-after feature in modern vehicles, enhancing user convenience and reducing clutter inside the car.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report-

Automotive Wireless Charger Market Dynamics

Several dynamic factors are shaping the automotive wireless charger market:



Consumer Demand: The rising demand for seamless connectivity and convenience is a primary driver. Consumers expect their vehicles to offer wireless charging capabilities, and automakers are responding by incorporating this technology into their models.

Smartphone Integration: With smartphones being an integral part of daily life, the automotive industry is keen on integrating wireless charging pads that are compatible with varismartphone models. This enhances user experience and safety by reducing distractions caused by tangled charging cables.

EVs and Hybrids: Electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles are adopting wireless charging technology for their high-voltage battery systems. This technology allows for more efficient and convenient charging of electric vehicles. Safety and Efficiency: Automotive wireless chargers are designed with safety and efficiency in mind. They use advanced technology to ensure that charging is both fast and secure, with features like foreign object detection and thermal management.

The automotive wireless charger market in the United States is presently valued at approximately US$ 374 million, and it is projected to exhibit a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% throughout the forecast period. The United States stands as a dominant force in this market, benefiting from substantial investments in the automotive industry.

In the year 2020, the United States boasted an extensive road network, covering an impressive 6.6 million kilometers. The automotive aftermarket has been experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing adoption of consumer electronics. Coupled with continutechnological advancements and the notable expansion of the automotive sector, the market is expected to reach a significant valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by the year 2032.

A key factor contributing to this growth is the concerted efforts of manufacturers to equip vehicles with the latest and most advanced features, enhancing ease and efficiency for drivers. Given the rapid expansion of the automotive sector and the presence of a multitude of market players in the country, the United States holds substantial potential for the sales of automotive wireless chargers in the years to come.

Automotive Wireless Charger Market Value Chain

Understanding the value chain of the automotive wireless charger market provides insights into the roles of varistakeholders:



Component Suppliers: The value chain begins with suppliers of key components, including wireless charging coils, power management systems, and control electronics.

Manufacturers: Manufacturers specialize in producing automotive wireless charging systems, integrating varicomponents and ensuring quality and safety standards are met.

Automakers: Automakers incorporate wireless charging systems into their vehicles, selecting models and configurations that align with consumer demand and vehicle design.

Distributors and Dealers: Distributors and dealers facilitate the distribution and sale of vehicles equipped with wireless chargers to end customers. End-Users: End-users represent consumers who purchase vehicles with built-in wireless chargers, benefiting from the convenience and functionality of this feature.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the automotive wireless charger market, notable manufacturers include HARMAN, 2E, Aircharge, Belkin, Continental, etatronix, hTech, Huawei, Infineon, LG, MPS, NXP, Powermat, and ROHM. These industry leaders are strategically focusing on technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge, with a keen eye on enhancing wireless charging technologies for the benefit of end users.

This dynamic market frequently witnesses new product launches, strategic partnerships, and expansion of manufacturing capabilities. For example, in January 2022, ROHMLtd unveiled an innovative automotive wireless charging solution incorporating NFC communication. This integration enables features like Foreign Object Detection (FOD) for the identification of metallic objects and facilitates infotainment operations through device authentication.

Fact.MR's recent report provides comprehensive insights into the pricing strategies, sales growth, production capacities, and anticipated technological advancements of key automotive wireless charger manufacturers across variregions, offering valuable market intelligence to industry stakeholders.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions –

The automotive wireless charger market is experiencing notable growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenient and connected driving experiences. While challenges related to standardization, charging speed, and integration costs exist, ongoing innovation and regulatory compliance efforts are expected to drive the market's continued expansion along its value chain.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232

Email: