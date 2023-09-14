High Purity Oxygen Market Surpasses Us$ 44 Billion By 2030 X Herald

The steel industry has historically been a major consumer of high purity oxygen, and it is expected to continue leading in demand over the forecast period. By 2030, it is anticipated to account for nearly half of the global market share. Additionally, high purity oxygen plays a significant role in the manufacturing of other metals, particularly copper and lead. These factors are poised to fuel the growth of the global high purity oxygen market, propelling it to exceed a market valuation of US$ 44 billion by 2030.

High purity oxygen, often referred to as ultra-high purity oxygen, is a specialized grade of oxygen known for its exceptionally high level of purity. It is used in a wide range of industries, including healthcare, electronics, aerospace, and metallurgy, where the presence of even trace impurities can have detrimental effects on processes and end products. The high purity oxygen market plays a critical role in meeting the stringent purity requirements of these industries, ensuring optimal performance and product quality.

High Purity Oxygen Market Dynamics

High purity oxygen finds extensive application across variindustries. In electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, it is vital to prevent contamination during the production of microelectronics and semiconductors, thereby driving market growth. The healthcare sector utilizes high purity oxygen in critical care units and for patients with respiratory conditions. In aerospace and metallurgy, it plays a crucial role in welding, cutting, and brazing processes to ensure strong metal joints and structural integrity. Additionally, emerging technologies like fuel cells and additive manufacturing are further expanding the demand for high purity oxygen, propelling its market growth.

High Purity Oxygen Market Value Chain

Understanding the value chain of the high purity oxygen market provides insights into the roles of varistakeholders:



Raw Material Suppliers: The value chain begins with suppliers of raw materials, typically air or oxygen-rich gases, which serve as feedstock for the production of high purity oxygen.

Manufacturers: Manufacturers specialize in producing high purity oxygen through processes such as cryogenic distillation or pressure swing adsorption (PSA) systems. They ensure the removal of impurities to achieve the desired purity level.

End-Users: End-users encompass industries such as healthcare, electronics, aerospace, metallurgy, and research laboratories, where high purity oxygen is utilized for variapplications.

Distribution and Suppliers: Distribution and supply chain partners facilitate the delivery of high purity oxygen to end-users, ensuring the gas is available when and where it is needed.

Safety and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory authorities establish safety and purity standards for high purity oxygen, while safety organizations oversee safe handling and storage practices. Research and Development (R&D): R&D entities drive innovation in the production and applications of high purity oxygen, exploring new technologies and emerging use cases.

High Purity Oxygen Market Manufacturers

The global high purity oxygen market is characterized by a high level of consolidation, with leading players commanding more than two-thirds of global sales. Linde AG, Air Liquide, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stand out as prominent suppliers of high purity oxygen. These industry giants are expected to maintain their market dominance throughout the assessment period, leveraging a range of organic and inorganic strategies. For instance, in 2018, The Linde Group merged with Praxair, Inc., creating the world's largest player in the industrial gases sector. In 2019, Air Liquide entered a long-term agreement with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures and committed to constructing a new air separation unit capable of producing 2 kilotons of oxygen daily to support this agreement.

High Purity Oxygen Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the high purity oxygen market on the basis of grade, supply, end use, and region.

By Grade



Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Electronic Grade Others

By Supply



Onsite & Pipeline

Merchant & Bulk Packaged

By End Use



Metal Production & Fabrication

Chemicals & Refinery

Medical & Healthcare

Electronics

Glass & Ceramics

Pulp & Paper Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

The high purity oxygen market is indispensable for ensuring product quality and performance in industries where purity standards are critical. Despite challenges related to supply chain disruptions, cost considerations, and safety concerns, ongoing technological advancements, regulatory compliance, and a commitment to meeting the stringent purity requirements of varisectors are expected to drive the market's continued expansion along its value chain.

