Catania Oils Embarks On Second Expansion In Less Than A Year

Anthony Basile, CEO of Catania Oils, drives the first palette of product to the company's new warehouse at 90 NeWay.
Company adding 215,000 square foot warehouse, office, and storage space to its growing footprint Today marks yet another milestone in our company's exciting growth journey. Our new space at 90 NeWay will enableto expand both our capacity and speed of delivery to our customers.” - Joseph Basile, President, Catania OilsAYER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Catania Oils , a leading processor and packager of plant-based oils in the Northeast, today announced the leasing of a 215,000 square foot warehouse located at 90 NeWay. This move marks a significant expansion of its operations, aimed at enhancing the company's capacity to store finished goods and streamline the shipping of its products. This development comes on the heels of a 51,000 square-foot expansion at 1 NeWay last fall and will also include space for approximately 60 employees currently housed at 3 NeWay.
This latest expansion brings the total operational footprint of Catania Oils to more than 400,000 square feet, with room for further growth. Founded more than a century ago by Italian immigrant Giuseppe Basile, the business is now in its fourth generation of the Basile Family and has evolved into an industry powerhouse with a significant national presence. The company is one of the largest manufacturers in Ayer and has been in the community for more than 26 years.
Catania Oils' products are used in the bulk ingredient, food service, retail, and private label markets in New England and across the country. Open your caband you will likely have several products that contain Catania's oil including Gorton's Seafood, Ken's Salad Dressing, Frito-Lay, Stacy's Pita Chips, Cedar's Humand more. Its oil marketed under the Marconi, LaSpagnola and Catania brands are found in Market Basket, Shaw's, Hannaford, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods.
Joseph Basile , President of Catania Oils, expressed his enthusiasm for this new chapter in the company's evolution stating,“Today marks yet another milestone in our company's exciting growth journey. Our new space at 90 NeWay will enableto expand both our capacity and speed of delivery to our customers.
Catania Oils has received numerawards for its industry-leading innovation and excellence. Earlier this year, Catania Oils won a Massachusetts Economic Impact Award as one of 13 companies honored for contributing to fueling the state's economy. In 2022, the Company received the Manufacturer of the Year award from the Worcester Business Journal, a top honor of the newspaper's Manufacturing Excellence Awards. Last summer, CEO Joseph Basile received the 2022 Leadership award from Vistage, a national CEO organization and the previyear, Catania Oils' CFO Mike Coutu was named CFO of the Year by the Boston Business Journal. The company has also been featured on WCVB news' Made in Massachusetts and Chronicle.
ABOUT CATANIA OILS
Catania Oils is a privately held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900's to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for bulk, retail, food service and private label customers. The 400,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a fair price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company's tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that evaluates the purity of each shipment. For more information visit
