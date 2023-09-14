Innovative Narcan® Naloxone Nasal Spray Campaign Addresses Minneapolis Opioid Crisis

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

SixSpeed , a creative marketing agency that makes brands impossible to imitate, is proud to announce Little Free Revivery, a groundbreaking initiative with the esteemed nonprofit Southside Harm Reduction Services . The community-centric campaign is designed to address the pressing opioid epidemic with access to free NARCAN® naloxone nasal spray while infusing creativity and culture into the solution. These installations will offer vital harm reduction services in strategic locations throughout the Twin Cities.

"This initiative exemplifies the profound impact that art, culture, and community engagement can have in addressing urgent societal issues," said Kevin Reilly, CEO and Principle, SixSpeed. "Partnering with Southside Harm Reduction Services, we're igniting a beacon of hope in the heart of Minneapolis. We're excited to see how our community comes together to support this cause. Together, we're not just responding to an epidemic; we're working to shape a safer and healthier future for our city."

This collaborative effort introduces the concept of "Little Free Reviveries," creatively designed installations that offer NARCAN® naloxone nasal spray, fentanyl testing strips and vital harm reduction information, symbolizing a collective commitment to public health, safety, and positive change.

Each Little Free Revivery aims to support change through:



Addressing a Growing Crisis: Minneapolis' opioid overdoses surged by 43% from 2020 to 2021. This partnership tackles this crisis head-on, offering a vital solution to a pressing issue and saving lives.

A Safe and Legal Solution: NARCAN® naloxone nasal spray is a safe and effective medication designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. The medication was approved for over-the-counter sale in March of this year and became widely available for purchase this month.

Cultural Influence for Change: SixSpeed has invested in five installation boxes, with the intent to engage community partners across the Twin Cities in hosting a "Little Free Revivery" at no cost to the partners to amplify the campaign's impact and promote a culture of compassion and harm reduction.

Second Chances and Transformation: Research reveals that survivors of opioid overdoses often experience life-altering shifts. The NARCAN® naloxone nasal spray campaign embraces the potential for positive change, offering individuals a second chance at life and supporting them on a path toward recovery and wellbeing. Community Engagement and Empowerment: "Little Free Reviveries" installations serve as more than physical structures; they symbolize a shared commitment to public health and safety. Installations will be restocked with these life-saving products weekly by volunteers from the SixSpeed team and the community.

The first Little Free Revivery is located at SixSpeed's offices in St. Louis Park (4828 W 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55416) and will be maintained starting September 14. If your organization is interested in hosting a zero-investment installation or you would like to make a donation to keep "Little Free Reviveries'' stocked and help grow this campaign's impact in the Twin Cities, please contact [email protected] or visit littlefreereviveryfor more information.

ABOUT SIXSPEED

To be what others aren't, you have to do what they won't. We are SixSpeed, a creative marketing agency that is employee-owned, consumer-centric, and ready to deliver on experience. We're here to make the world's most adventurbrands impossible to imitate. Those brands who consider Best PracticesTM a suggestion, not a mandate. The ones that consider inspiration fuel for action, not just food for thought. See how we've encouraged others to take a leap at sixspeed.

ABOUT SOUTHSIDE HARM REDUCTION SERVICES

Southside Harm Reduction Services is a non-profit working within a harm reduction framework to promote human rights to health, safety, autonomy, and agency among substance users. They provide essential services such as test strips, street outreach, and training to businesses, benefiting individuals who may not have access to lifesaving measures otherwise. For more information, visit southsideharmreduction.

