Highlights From Construction Links Network - September 14, 2023

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.
Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content including news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, videos and more.
Top news this week comes from Statistics Canada as they report that July building permits in Canada declined 1.5% to $11.7 billion despite a monthly gain of 5.4% in the residential sector. Across Canada, July marked the third consecutive monthly increase in single-family home permits, up 7.6% to $2.8 billion. Construction intentions in the commercial component was $1.9 billion, while the industrial component posted more modest declines to $1.1 billion.
The top video this week is courtesy of Infrastructure Health & Safety Association who have produced their latest Safety Talk video that provides a step-by-step guide on how to properly plan your jobsite to ensure worker safety. The video highlights key steps to take, such as setting up the right barricades, putting up identification signs, having a designated muster station, among other measures.
.Leaders are "Speeders"
.Construction Technology Slow in Adoption: How Do We Bridge the Gap?
.How OpenSpace helps mitigate risk and improve loss ratios
.RPA, IGSHPA sign MoU to Advance and Promote Geothermal Heating and Cooling
.IAPMO Publishes Spanish Versions of 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code and Uniform Mechanical Code
.IWSH Completes Septic System Pilot Project in Navajo Nation
.IAPMO Seeks Technical Subcommittee Members for Development of American National Standard IAPMO Z1393
.Case Study Highlights Value in Providing Facility Mapping Information to Key Stakeholders to Reduce Utility Damages
.RONA Celebrates VIPpro Program's 3rd Anniversary
.Double Celebration for Vancouver's ETRO Construction
.Research: Parts of the London area are even less affordable than Toronto
.25 Innovators in Construction – Graham makes the Grade
.Essential Subcontractor Documents You Must Collect
.Leaders Weigh In: Market Challenges Lie Ahead – But Optimism is Warranted
.The Trend of Bidding up GTA Home Prices Has Totally Reversed
.Canadian building permits decline 1.5% in July
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
