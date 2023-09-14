Restaurant Offers Chance To Win Year's Worth Of Cheeseburgers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
One of the 14 tempting American Wagyu beef cheeseburger options on King of Kobe's menu.
The country's most extensive build-your-own-burger menu with more than 50 toppings, offered by Kings of Kobe.
Wagyu Beef-Centric Kings of Kobe to Launch Week-Long Ultimate Cheeseburger Competition for National Cheeseburger Day
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- For Sept. 18's National Cheeseburger Day, Kings of Kobe , the American Wagyu beef-centric restaurant where all of the menu's 14 half pound and one-pound burgers are of the cheesy persuasion, will launch a week-long competition to win a free cheeseburger once-a-week for a year, at least a $1050 value . To win the 52 complimentary cheeseburgers, the public is invited to indulge in the country's most extensive build-you-own-burger option--more than 50 toppings chosen to complement the singularly complex, buttery and meaty flavor of the Wagyu patties to create the cheeseburger of their culinary fantasies, their Ultimate Cheeseburger
The winning entries (one for each Kings of Kobe's two locations, Midtown Manhattan West and Jersey City), determined by Kings of Kobe founder Etai Cinader and Spiro Kouridis, director of culinary, will be featured as specials for a week at the restaurant from which they originated and their creators will be able to feast on their individual Ultimate Cheeseburger weekly, free-of-charge.
Competitors can build, taste-test and refine their entries on-site, so their palates can dictate what toppings best complement any (or all!) of the Kings of Kobe's nine cheese selections. And they can submit as many creative cheeseburger constructions as they like over the course of the week. The only caveat is that at least two of the Build Your Own Burger menu's cheese offerings must be included.
The contest will end at close-of-business on Sept. 25 and the winners will be announced on Oct. 2. The victoricheeseburgers will be available as specials through Oct. 16 and their creators can start savoring them weekly on a gratis basis week through Oct. 16, 2024. No purchase is necessary to enter the Kings of Kobe Ultimate Cheeseburger Competition; submissions may be made at either Kings of Kobe locations by marking up the build-your-own burger menu.
Kings of Kobe is located at 610 W. 42nd St., New York City 10036 and at 30 W. Mall Drive Jersey City, NJ 07391. The Manhattan location is open daily from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Jesey City, Sunday through Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Both locations feature a seven-days-a-week happy hour with food and beverage specials from 3 to 8 p.m. For more information about Kings of Kobe and its Ultimate Cheeseburger Competition honoring National Cheeseburger Day, please visit or email .
