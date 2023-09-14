New Disappearing Doctors Campaign “The Disposables” Shines Light On Physicians Lost To Suicide

Burnout among physicians and healthcare workers is a growing concern that has become even more prolific since the pandemic. More than 400 doctors die by suicide each year, 63% percent report feeling burned out, and 1 in 5 plans on leaving the medical profession entirely. Despite this alarming epidemic, barriers in the healthcare system prevent many healthcare workers from seeking the mental health care and support they need. Most notably, some states' physician licensing and credentialing applications include invasive mental health questions that, depending on the physician's answer, could put their job prospects and livelihoods at risk.

By shining a light on physicians lost to suicide and partnering with influential medical institutions,“The Disposables” campaign aims to eliminate these intrusive mental health questions, and connect doctors with invaluable mental health resources.

“Our goal with Disappearing Doctors has always been to connect practitioners to counseling and resources to help with the very industry-specific toll on their mental health,” said Mike Devlin, Executive Creative Director at FCB Health New York.“With“The Disposables,” it is our hope to reach a wider audience in a meaningful way through art, drawing the connection between the way we treat many things in healthcare as disposable – and our physicians are too often similarly treated.”

The campaign features an original collection of powerful portraits and stories of doctors who have died by suicide called“The Disposables.” Created by artist Jeremy Rosario, each striking portrait is handcrafted using donated disposable medical supplies from doctor's workplaces. And, through partnerships with organizations like Sermo and the Dr. Lorna Breen Foundation Disappearing Doctors provides resources and safe spaces where physicians can share their experiences and support each other.

“Physician and healthcare worker well-being is an important one for the Ohio State Medical Association, and one that I'm personally proud to champion on behalf of our physician members across the state,” said Dr. Eric Drobny, OSMA President.“We are engaged in a number of initiatives to support healthcare worker mental health, including our online CARE assessment that provides Ohio healthcare workers with a confidential assessment and resources, as well as advocating for changes to the licensing process that eliminate the stigma of doctors and healthcare workers seeking mental and emotional health support.”

The campaign is kicking off with a live event that, in partnership with the Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) and will bring together a select group of health leaders to pool resources and redouble efforts so that these tragedies will never happen again. Materials including a questionnaire created by OSMA, and additional resources and information will be distributed on-site. Ongoing events and actions are to be announced to demonstrate our continued commitment.

For more information, please visit DisappearingDoctors.com.

About Disappearing Doctors

Disappearing Doctors is a global initiative born in response to the tragic rate of doctor suicide-double the rate of the general population-and the staggering number of doctors who leave the profession each year. Our mission is to boost awareness and drive fundamental change, removing the stigma associated with seeking mental health care.

About OSMA

The Ohio State Medical Association (OSMA) is dedicated to empowering physicians, residents and medical students to advocate on behalf of their patients and profession.

OSMA is the largest and oldest statewide physician-led association in Ohio and is affiliated nationally with the American Medical Association and locally with county medical societies. Learn more at

About FCB Health New York, an IPG Health company

Part of the IPG Health network, FCB Health New York is a full-service agency with more than 40 years of experience marketing to healthcare professionals, patients and consumers. As a creative collective that believes in a never finished process with a passion for growth, driving business forward is in the agency's DNA. With a client roster comprised of top brands both big and small, FCB Health New York is constantly innovating and creating highly effective solutions that accelerate their impact on the world. The agency has earned a steady stream of industry accolades year after year from Cannes Lions to Clio Health, to the Manny Awards. In 2022, FCB Health New York was named to Ad Age's annual“Best Places to Work” list.

