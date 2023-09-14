Global All-Wheel Drive Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

All-Wheel Drive Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The " All-Wheel Drive Global Market Report 2023" provides comprehensive market insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the market is expected to reach $51.26 billion by 2027 with an 8% CAGR.

The all-wheel drive market growth with rising electric vehicle demand. Asia-Pacific leads in all-wheel drive market share . Key players: Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor, Stellantis NV, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor, Ford Motor.

All-Wheel Drive Market Segments

. Types: Automatic AWD, Manual AWD

. Propulsion: ICE Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, BEV, HEV, PHEV

. Components: Differential, Transfer Case, Propeller Shaft, Power Transfer Unit, Final Drive Unit

. Vehicles: Passenger, Commercial

. Applications: On-Road, Off-Road

. Geographical Divisions: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) automatically shares power between front and rear wheels for traction. It's beneficial for light off-roading and winter driving, enhancing handling and performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. All-Wheel Drive Market Trends And Strategies

4. All-Wheel Drive Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

