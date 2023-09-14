Dickey's Barbecue And The Dallas Cowboys Offer Game Day Sweepstakes

On Sunday, September 17th, barbecue and football fans can come visit the Dickey's Team on the AT&T Stadium – West Plaza, prior to the game, for a chance to win big! Prizes for the sweepstakes include; Free Barbecue for a Year and Dickey's Gift Cards. Each entry into the sweepstakes (one per person) will receive a“Buy one Get one Free” sausage coupon, as well as an“Official Sausage of Your Dallas Cowboys” swag item.

The 82-year-old barbecue brand was recently named the Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys offering hand crafted, pit-smoked KielbSausage in three varieties - original, Jalapeño Cheddar Sausage, and Sausage Hot Links made exclusively in their USDA inspected facility in Mesquite, Texas.

“Dickey's and the Dallas Cowboys are already a winning team,” said Roland Dickey Jr. CEO, Dickey's Capital Group.“We'd like to encourage fans to continue the winning streak by coming by to see the Dickey's team on the AT&T Stadium – West Plaza, this Sunday, for a chance to win Free Barbecue for Year!”.

For more about Dickey's, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

For Dickey's Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook , Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc ., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.TM At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's“Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.

# # #

Attachment

Dickey's and the Dallas Cowboys are a winning team