Capacity Europe, the premier event in the digital infrastructure industry, is thrilled to announce Caroline Criado-Perez as a guest speaker. We are honoured to have Caroline Criado-Perez as a keynote guest speaker. Her pioneering work in championing diversity aligns with our mission to drive inclusivity within digital infrastructure.” - VaneBarbé, Managing Director, Capacity MediaLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Caroline Criado-Perez to Deliver Keynote Address at Capacity Europe 2023
Capacity Europe, one of the premier events in the digital infrastructure industry, is thrilled to announce Caroline Criado-Perez as the keynote guest speaker for the 2023 edition. Known for her groundbreaking work in the realms of feminism, gender equality, and data bias, Caroline Criado-Perez is set to captivate and inspire attendees with her visionary insights.
Caroline Criado Perez is a best-selling and award-winning writer, broadcaster, and feminist campaigner.
Caroline is the author of the #1 international best-seller, INVISIBLE WOMEN: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for Men (Chatto & Windus, Abrams, 2019), highlighting the systematic biases behind the data and assumptions impacting our everyday lives. It is the winner of Financial Times Book of the Year Award 2019 and the 2019 Royal Society Science Book Prize. Caroline is currently working on a new book, as well as an updated version of Invisible Women.
At Capacity Europe 2023, Caroline Criado-Perez will take the stage to share her unparalleled expertise and forward-thinking perspectives on the following key topics:
- What the gender data gap means for organisations: Data has never been more important for future-proofing your organisation. As AI becomes ever more integral to our lives, advances in this emerging technology, from Chat GPT to cutting-edge medical diagnostics, the opportunities are greater but so are the pitfalls. Since the release of Invisible Women in 2019, Caroline's groundbreaking research has birthed new organizations, shaped governmental and corporate policy and inspired a generation of product designers. Hear what she's discovered from working on the frontlines and learn practical tips on how your organization can leverage the transformative power of accurate data.
- Campaigning for change: Caroline knows first-hand what it takes to accomplish change. From her first campaign to get a female historical figure on Bank of England banknotes, to getting Twitter to introduce a“report abuse” button on tweets, to getting the first statue of a woman (Millicent Fawcett) in Parliament Square, London, Caroline has worked with leading politicians, activists and NGOs and knows her way around the corridors of power. Hear her story and learn the secret to identifying problems, building coalitions, and delivering meaningful change.
Capacity Europe 2023 promises to be a landmark event where industry leaders, innovators, and change-makers converge to explore the latest trends, share ideas, and chart the course for the future of digital infrastructure. Caroline Criado-Perez's keynote address is a significant addition to an already stellar lineup of speakers, and her presence underscores the event's commitment to addressing the industry's most pressing issues.
"We are honoured to have Caroline Criado-Perez joinas our keynote guest speaker at Capacity Europe 2023," said VaneBarbé, Managing Director, Capacity Media. "Her pioneering work in championing diversity and addressing data bias aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and inclusivity within the digital infrastructure industry. We believe her insights will be transformative for our attendees and the industry as a whole."
Capacity Europe 2023 will take place on 17 – 19 October at the Intercontinental at the O2. Don't miss this unique opportunity to hear Caroline Criado-Perez's powerful keynote address and connect with industry leaders and visionaries.
For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:
Zhasmina Simeonova
Senior Marketing Manager
Capacity Media
About Capacity Europe:
Capacity Europe is an annual event that brings together leaders and innovators in the connectivity industry. With a foon networking, knowledge sharing, and industry collaboration, Capacity Europe provides a platform for discussing the latest trends and shaping the future of the telecommunications sector. For more information, visit
Zhasmina Simeonova
Capacity Media
emailhere
