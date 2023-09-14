Global Vision Processing Unit Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Vision Processing Unit Global Market Report 2023
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "Vision Processing Unit Global Market Report" by TBRC offers extensive market data. The forecast anticipates a $4.73 billion market size by 2027, with an 18.1% CAGR.
The vision processing unit market growth due to higher smartphone adoption. Asia-Pacific leads in vision processing unit market share . Key players: Google LLC, Samsung ElectronicsLtd., Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments Incorporated, MediaTek Inc.
Vision Processing Unit Market Segments
. Fabrication Methods: ≤ 16 NM, > 16 to 28 NM
. Applications: Smartphones, Medical Devices, Digital Cameras, Drones, Robots, AutonomVehicles, Wearables
. Industry Sectors: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Other Sectors
. Geographic Segmentation: Global market divides into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.
A vision processing unit (VPU) is a specialized microprocessor for accelerating machine learning and AI, particularly in image processing for tasks like object and picture recognition, used in variapplications.
