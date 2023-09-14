Fullcontact Recognized As A Leader In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FullContact enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud: Unify customer data and identify site visitors for a full 360° view Our privacy-first identity solution enables customers to...stitch together customer data & identify unauthenticated web traffic, unlocking new insights...for any business' data-driven promotion strategy.” - Christopher Harrison, CEO at FullContactDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FullContact today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Onboarders leader in "The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue," executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.
Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy-enhancing technologies, and the heightened fomarketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:
Analytics & Data Capture
Enrichment
Identity & Activation
- Identity & Onboarders
- Customer Data Activation
- Advertising Platforms
Measurement & Attribution
Integration & Modeling
Business Intelligence
AI & Machine Learning
Privacy Enhancing Technologies
Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as“leaders” or“ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.
"Snowflake enables marketing professionals to unify, analyze, and enrich their identity data directly in the Data Cloud, without having to move or copy the data elsewhere," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "FullContact's performance within Snowflake qualified them as a leader in the Identity & Onboarders category due to their demonstrated ability to help joint customers build an enriched, person-level customer view, and identify site traffic."
FullContact received recognition in Snowflake's report as a leader in Identity & Onboarders for its effective process of unifying disparate customer data, amplifying media reach with mobile ad IDs and hashed emails, and recognizing website visitors - natively within Snowflake's Data Cloud.
"We're very proud that Snowflake has identified FullContact as a leader in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Christopher Harrison, CEO at FullContact. "Our privacy-first identity solution enables joint customers to quickly stitch together customer data and identify unauthenticated web traffic, unlocking new insights that will prove transformative for any business' data-driven promotion strategy. I highly recommend Snowflake's highly flexible and fully managed cloud data platform for marketers pursuing strategic revenue generation.”
Read "The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue" at snowflake.com/resource/the-modern-marketing-data-stack-report.
About FullContact
FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands. We deliver the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences, improve ad targeting along with measurement as well as improve identity verification and fraud solutions by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. For more information, please visit .
