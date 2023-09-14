Pioneering Success: Coleman Jet Solutions Announces Sale Of Citation Longitude

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
We are thrilled to announce the closing of on one of the first Citation Longitudes to enter the pre-owned market, and the only Longitude to trade in 2023. Without data points, our client was solely reliant on data from our proprietary evaluation tools. This is another example of why owners should consider a broker's technical and operational expertise.” - David Coleman, President of Coleman Jet SolutionsHIGHLAND PARK, IL - ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Coleman Jet Solutions , a premium aircraft brokerage firm providing unparalleled technical, regulatory, and financial advisory services, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of on one of the first Citation Longitudes to enter the pre-owned market, and the only Longitude to trade in 2023.
Less than one hundred Longitudes have entered service, with half delivered to a single fractional fleet operator. The small fleet size and lack of transaction data makes it difficult to establish an accurate market value.“A similar aircraft traded well over a year ago when market conditions were different. Without data points, our client was solely reliant on data from our proprietary evaluation tools.” says Dave Coleman, President of Coleman Jet Solutions.
“This is another example of why an owner should consider a broker's technical and operational expertise,” says Coleman.“The Longitude is a clean-sheet design. Because so few are operated by small flight departments, feedback on the features and benefits of the type is not easy to come by. As a result, qualified prospects that approachedwere not ready to make a buying decision.” Coleman continues,“the Longitude competes against other Super-Mids that are available for millions less. Our ability to tell the aircraft's story made a concrete difference in the outcome for our client.”
About Coleman Jet Solutions
Coleman Jet Solutions, located on Chicago's North Shore, provides superior technical, regulatory, and financial guidance with uncompromising loyalty and unequaled results. Our expertise in aircraft research, aircraft evaluation and shrewd negotiation techniques are for the sole benefit of our clients.
