Pioneering Success: Coleman Jet Solutions Announces Sale Of Citation Longitude

We are thrilled to announce the closing of on one of the first Citation Longitudes to enter the pre-owned market, and the only Longitude to trade in 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.