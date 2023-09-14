Metal Abrasives Market Provides An In-Depth Insight Of Trends And Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032

Metal Abrasives Market Research

Metal abrasives industry plays a crucial role in varimanufacturing and surface finishing processes. Abrasives are materials used for grinding & polishing.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The metalworking segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global metal abrasives market revenue and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that metal abrasives is used to create a compressive stress layer on the surface of a metal part in metalworking. However, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. The growth is attributed to their unique properties such as rough texture of metal abrasives that promotes good adhesion of new coatings

According to the report, the global metal abrasives market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $9.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:

The metal abrasives industry plays a crucial role in varimanufacturing and surface finishing processes. Abrasives are materials used for grinding, polishing, cutting, and shaping other materials through abrasive actions. In the context of the metal industry, metal abrasives are abrasive materials made from varimetals or metal alloys.

Surface Preparation: Metal abrasives are commonly used for surface preparation tasks such as removing rust, scale, and old paint from metal surfaces. They are essential in industries like shipbuilding, automotive, and construction to prepare surfaces for coating or welding.

Metalworking: Metal abrasives are used in metalworking operations like deburring, edge rounding, and surface finishing. They help achieve precise dimensions and smooth surfaces in metal components.

Shot Peening: In aerospace and automotive manufacturing, metal abrasives, often in the form of steel shot or steel grit, are used in shot peening processes to strengthen and improve the fatigue resistance of metal components.

The bonded abrasives segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global metal abrasives market revenue and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that metal abrasives are used in grinding, cutting, and finishing applications in metalworking, automotive, aerospace, and construction industries. However, the super abrasives segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032

Cutting and Grinding: Metal abrasives in the form of grinding wheels, abrasive discs, and cutting wheels are used for shaping and cutting metal workpieces. They are critical in the metal fabrication and machining industries.

Blast Cleaning: Abrasive blasting, using metal abrasives, is a common method for cleaning and preparing metal surfaces. It's used in industries like foundries, shipyards, and construction for removing contaminants and preparing surfaces for coatings or treatments.

Jewelry and Arts: In jewelry making and artistic metalwork, metal abrasives, such as diamond burrs and grinding wheels, are used for shaping and polishing metal pieces.

The global metal abrasives market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the growing demand for metal abrasives for energy-efficient and lightweight materials and used in the form of grits or particles and are used in abrasive blasting, grinding, polishing, and other abrasive processes. However, health hazards with respect to metal abrasives hinders the market growth to some extent.

Metal Additive Manufacturing: Metal abrasives may also play a role in post-processing steps for metal additive manufacturing technologies like 3D printing, where the final product may require surface finishing or smoothing.

Key types of metal abrasives used in the industry include steel shot, steel grit, aluminum oxide, silicon carbide, and diamond abrasives. The choice of abrasive material depends on the specific application requirements, including the hardness of the metal being worked on, the desired finish quality, and the type of equipment used.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global metal abrasives market revenue and is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The segment is driven by factors such as utilization of metal abrasives in in industries such as construction, automotive, marine, and manufacturing by regulatory authorities in the Asia-Pacific region. However, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Leading Market Players: -

- SAINT GOBAIN

- 3M COMPANY

- FINISHING SYSTEMS, INC.

- METALTEC STEEL ABRASIVE CO.

- W ABRASIVES

- NORITAKE CO., LTD.

- KLINGSPOR ABRASIVES, INC.

- CAMEL GRINDING WHEELS WORKS SARID LTD

- AIR BLAST-ABRASIVES B.V.

- ERVIN INDUSTRIES

Environmental and safety concerns are important considerations in the metal abrasives industry. Proper handling, disposal, and recycling of used abrasives are essential to minimize environmental impact. Additionally, safety precautions, including personal protective equipment (PPE) and dust extraction systems, are necessary to protect workers from exposure to abrasive dust and other hazards.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

About

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with varicompanies and this helpsin digging out market data that helpsgenerate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published byis extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn