Vaniam Group Names Richard Neave Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the appointment of Richard Neave, CA, as the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Neave possesses more than 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles, including 15 years at the CFO level within medical communications and pharma services. After consulting with Vaniam Group over the past year, he will now formally join the company's Executive Committee and report directly to CEO and founder Deanna B. van Gestel.

"Richard brings leadership to our organization with expertise inside our industry and a proven ability to scale mid-market agency groups into sector leaders," said Ms. van Gestel. "He is passionate about growth strategies and change management, and I am thrilled about the many ways he will helpinnovate, adapt, and enhance the overall value we deliver to our clients."

Mr. Neave responded: "Over the past 16 years, Vaniam Group has transformed from a single independent contractor into the premier independent medical communications agency. The company's rapid rise is a testament to the teams' understanding of what our clients need, and a commitment to deliver at the highest level. It is this same client foand adaptability that will propel our future growth and success, and I am excited to be joining at this moment of opportunity."



Mr. Neave has spent the past two years consulting with a variety of founder-led organizations, including Vaniam Group, helping organizations grow sustainably while enhancing accountability and efficiency. He served as CFO for Real Chemistry (formerly W2O Group) from 2016-2021, a period in which the agency made significant investments in its capabilities and infrastructure while exponentially expanding annual revenue . Prior to Real Chemistry, Mr. Neave spent five years as CFO for Huntsworth Health and two years as CFO for NuclHoldings, both of which are now part of Inizio. He also previously has served in senior financial roles at Edelman, MediaLink, and Ogilvy Healthworld. Mr. Neave earned his Bachelor of Business from Griffith University in Queensland, Australia, and he became a Chartered Accountant (CA) at the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds across oncology, virology, and rare disease. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit





