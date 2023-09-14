Drive And Walk Testing Using Ultra-Portable Equipment

[For illustation, refer to ]

“GL's vMobileTM makes drive and walk testing simple and convenient. During the test you can connect to two mobile phones using the vMobileTM internal Bluetooth interfaces or connect to one mobile radio using the vMobileTM PTT analog interface. Automated testing is achieved using vMobileTM scripts for placing and receiving calls as well as sending/recording audio during the established calls. Audio analytical metrics include Voice Quality MOS using the POLQA algorithm (ITU-P.863) or using the PESQ algorithm (ITU-P.862), with automated DAQ conversion if required,” said Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc.

In addition to audio MOS, other metrics include one way and round-trip delay, signal and noise levels, audio dropout, frequency, and power analysis. Call metrics such as failed or dropped calls are also provided. The vMobileTM can work seamlessly with the existing GL VQuadTM solution for convenient end-to-end testing.

The vMobileTM includes embedded WiFi for control/staas well as sending results and recorded audio to a centralized system for real-time analysis. If WiFi is not available control and staof the vMobileTM can be done using a Bluetooth connection or directly from the onboard vMobileTM hardware menu. During the test, all results and events can be stamped with GPS coordinates using the onboard GPS receiver which includes external antenna to be used during drive testing while inside a vehicle. If testing inside a building or where GPS is not available, the vMobileTM Indoor Tracking System (ITS) can be used for plotting results.

vMobileTM Control including configuration, operation and stacan be done using the vMobileTM Console web browser or Console app (installed on Android and IOS devices). If WiFi is unavailable all control can be done via Bluetooth connection and all captured audio files can be pulled off the vMobileTM for analysis by simply connecting the vMobileTM to any PC via the USB-C interface (the vMobileTM will appear as a drive).

vMobileTM can also automate the GL NetTest (data testing) from any mobile device. NetTest includes an app (supports both Android and IOS devices) and can generate a variety of custom tests such as TCP (speed), UDP (capacity), HTTP, VoIP, FTP, DNS, and Video simulation. All results are sent to the same Central Database and can be plotted on Google Maps using the mobile device GPS receiver.

All results and events are sent to a Central database and accessed via the WebViewerTM (web browser). The WebViewerTM displays all measurements and call events and can generate custom reports which include line and bar graphs. Results can be plotted to Google Maps using custom pins depicting pass/fail and errors during the testing. From WebViewerTM users can schedule automatic reports to be emailed to any address.

Drive and Walk tests use two mobile phones connected to a single vMobileTM. The vMobileTM is running a simple script for placing and answering calls, and during the call sending and recording voice files within an embedded loop. The voice files are analyzed using the POLQA algorithm while also providing Signal/Noise levels, Speech Activity, and Audio Dropout analysis. The vMobileTM is connected via WiFi to the mobile phone tethered interface and control of the vMobileTM is done using the Console app.

The Drive test was from Gaithersburg MD to Ocean City, NJ and lasted approximately three and a half hours. The walk test was on the boardwalk of Ocean City, NJ and lasted approximately 40 minutes. During both tests the vMobileTM along with both mobile phones were placed in a small lightweight backpack (total weight 2lbs), easy for travel and easy to carry during the walk test. The onboard vMobileTM battery was sufficient for this drive and walk tests, however if extended tests are required an external Power bank (lightweight and inexpensive) can be connected to the vMobileTM.

For more details, refer to below links:

Voice Quality Drive Test – Gaithersburg MD to Ocean City NJ

Voice Quality Drive Test Custom Report

Voice Quality Walk Test – Boardwalk in Ocean City NJ

Voice Quality Walk Test Custom Report

Using vMobileTM or VQuadTM, data throughput can be tested on the mobile phones independent of the Voice Quality testing. Using an app installed on the mobile device (both Android and IOS supported), the vMobileTM can automate the GL NetTest testing solution with all results being sent to the Central Database and accessed using the WebViewerTM. Below test results were run at same time as vMobileTM Voice Quality Drive test, essentially running one TCP speed test per VQT call.

For more details, refer to below links:

NetTest TCP (Speed) Drive Test - Gaithersburg MD to Ocean City NJ

NetTest TCP (Speed) Drive Test Custom Report

Key Features



Network independent Drive/Walk Testing solution (supports any Network and any Carrier)

Supports Narrowband, Wideband and Super Wideband audio

Voice, Video and Data testing can be run simultaneously (if the network allows) using the GL vMobileTM scripting (provided GL NetTest apps are installed on the mobile devices)

Plot results using GPS coordinates or ITS when GPS is not available

Both vMobileTM and GL VQuadTM with Dual UTA HD can work together for automated testing

vMobileTM supports two Bluetooth® phones or one PTT Mobile Radio (user-configurable). In addition, the vMobileTM supports GPS receiver, WiFi for connecting to Central System, and BluetoothTM for control/configuration/staalong with operation

Full-featured remote capability that permits loading configurations, starting/stopping tests, and retrieving test results

The vMobileTM runs independent of Network connection and can be controlled directly from the onboard menu or via Bluetooth connection. All network drops (both data and voice) are recorded to the vMobileTM logs and can be retrieved through the vMobileTM Console Test measurements along with GPS and ITS information are sent to a central database. Results can be queried/filtered, plotted on Google Maps or ITS Viewer, and exported to a customizable report



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of teltest and measurement solutions. GL's solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

Warm Regards ,

Vikram Kulkarni, PhD

Phone: 301-670-4784 x114

Email :