Relationalai Recognized As A One To Watch In Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified 10 technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened fomarketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The 10 categories include:



Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment



Identify & Activation



Identity & Onboarders



Customer Data Activation

Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning Privacy Enhancing Technologies



Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as“leaders” or“ones to watch” within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

“Snowflake's Data Cloud has enabled marketing professionals to model and enrich their data directly in the Data Cloud without the need to copy or move that data elsewhere,” said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake.“RelationalAI's innovative relational knowledge graph is enabling organizations to build intelligent, AI-driven solutions using existing data, eliminating cost, complexity, and time to value. We look forward to our continued partnership and empowering joint customers to drive more business value using advanced AI capabilities within their Snowflake environments.”

RelationalAI was identified in Snowflake's report as a one to watch in the AI & Machine Learning category for its ability to support advanced models and AI, all within the Data Cloud, eliminating the need to copy and move data, to power use cases like delivering friction-free experiences to customers tailored to their needs and preferences, and surfacing relevant content through their preferred channels.

“Being recognized as a company to watch in Snowflake's 2023 Modern Marketing Data Stack report is a testament to the value we provide to our joint customers, empowering them to make better business decisions through innovative AI approaches,” said Molham Aref, CEO of RelationalAI.“Our AI coprocessor enables organizations to efficiently build intelligent applications with enriched semantics to generate critical business insights that cannot be achieved with legacy siloed approaches. The powerful combination of our AI coprocessor with Snowflake's Data Cloud enables customers to leverage multiple AI techniques in one environment to adopt a future proof, best of breed marketing data stack that advances business forward.”

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

About RelationalAI

Founded in 2017, RelationalAI is on a mission to simplify computing, with a vision for data-centric computing that enables people to tell computers what they want to do - without having to tell them how to do it. RelationalAI has brought to market the industry's first AI coprocessor, based on relational knowledge graphs, enabling teams to efficiently build intelligent apps with enriched semantics. The company is backed by Addition, Madrona Venture Group, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, and notable investors including former Snowflake CEO Bob Muglia. Learn more at Relational.ai .

