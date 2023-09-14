Atn Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share, payable on October 6, 2023, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2023.
About ATN ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a foon rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Inteand data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit
| Contact :
|
| ATN International, Inc.
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
978-619-1300
