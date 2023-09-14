13% More Employees Want Early Access To Wages, Survey Reveals

The annual PAYO survey asked, "Would you be interested in having access to your wages as you earn them rather than receiving them all at once on a standard payday?" Approximately 12,700 respondents, or nearly 34 percent, indicated this is a benefit they already receive or would be interested in receiving.

Earned wage access (EWA) is a tool growing in popularity that allows employees to receive their earned wages from their employers earlier than their regularly scheduled payday. With access to employer-sponsored EWA programs, employees may gain greater financial flexibility and control over their finances.

"Artificial intelligence and machine learning, and the explosion of earned wage access and on-demand pay are modernizing the way payroll is processed. Organizations that emphasize compliance and a great employee experience will be best positioned for the future with an AI-powered HCM suite," said

TerSmith, director, HCM strategic advisory at UKG .

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with PAYO's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 4 – 8. More than 39,200 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America.

