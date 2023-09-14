Stretch Marks Treatment Market To Grow Significantly By 2029- Brandessence Market Research.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive research report by Brandessence Market Research (BMRC), "Stretch Marks Treatment Market

Stretch marks are scars or streaks that tend to appear on the thighs, buttons, abdomen, hips, breasts, and some other areas of the body. Obesity, pregnancy, medicine side effects, and surgeries may lead to the occurrence of stretch marks. These mainly develops when our skin either shrinks or stretches in a fast pace. There are a wide range of treatment solutions for stretch marks including laser therapies, medications, and microdermabrasion, among others. This market study document curated by Brandessence Market Research is envisioned at empowering the business holders with a thorough knowledge about this industry. Growing drivers, opportunities, challenges, and restraints are well elaborated in this report. Apart from that, the major segments and regions are evaluated accurately with an aim to determine the size and scope of the overall market. The key players are highlighted with prime emphasis on their revenue streams, market performance, brand positioning, and strategies, among others. Key Takeaways:

Growing pregnancy rates, increased prevalence of obesity, the booming dermatology sector are the primary factors aiding market expansion.

By treatment, the topical products segment is poised to amass notable gains due to the cost effectiveness, ease of use, and widespread availability of these products. MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share owing to the increased pregnancy rates and rapidly evolving dermatology sector. Stretch Marks Treatment Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2029

Laboratories Expanscience,

Sveron,

ET. Browne Drug,

Ellipse. Bio Medix,

Mama Mio,

Weleda and Others

Stretch Marks Treatment Market is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

Elaborating The Key Trends and Dynamics of Stretch Marks Treatment Market:

Growing pregnancy rates, increased prevalence of obesity, the booming dermatology sector are the primary factors propelling the growth of this market space. Unhealthy lifestyle trends of the masses, increased healthcare expenditure, and surged appearance consciousness among the masses are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertical to prosper. Moreover, rising R&D activities in the field coupled with increased instances of drug approvals are adding momentum to the progression of this business sphere.

Major Growth Drivers:

Rise in pregnancy rates- There has been a steep increase in the pregnancy and birth rates across the globe. Increasing fertility rates, evolving healthcare infrastructure, presence of favourable family planning policies across varinations, and widespread economic developments are some of the major factors pushing people to start a family and raise kids. Stretch marks are common among pregnant women and remain even after they give birth. This in turn is escalating the demand for efficient stretch mark treatment solutions.

Growing prevalence of obesity- Obesity is becoming highly prevalent across the globe. Sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, genetic issues, among others are leading to excessive weight gain among many people. Sudden accumulation of fats results in the onset of stretch marks in variparts of the body. These factors together are creating an upward trend in this market space.

Challenges:

High cost- Effective stretch market treatment solutions can get quite expensive. Topical treatment entities including ointments, oils, creams, and other products aimed at reducing stretch marks are made using high end and rare ingredients and undergo complexed manufacturing process. Apart from that, dermatological procedures like microdermabrasion and laser therapies involve high end technologies and require skilled professionals. These factors add to the overall cost of these treatment solutions, thereby hindering the remuneration scope of this industry.

Competitive landscape of Stretch Marks Treatment Market:



Clarins Group

Laboratories Expanscience

Sveron

ET. Browne Drug

Ellipse. Bio Medix

Mama Mio

Weleda. Others.

Segmental Assessment:

By treatment, the topical products (Creams, Oils and Serum, Lotion) segment is poised to amass notable gains over 2022-2029. This is due to the cost effectiveness, ease of use, and widespread availability of these products.

Based on end-user, the home-use segment is anticipated to generate significant returns due to the growing adoption of topical products for stretch mark treatment.

Geographical analysis & landscape:

Middle East & Africa Stretch Marks Treatment Market:

MEA is projected to capture a substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2022-2029. This is attributable to the increased pregnancy rates, rapidly evolving dermatology sector, and surged product approval rates. Besides, rising R&D activities in the field, rapid technological developments, and growing disposable income levels are creating an upward trend in this industry.

Europe:

Europe is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR growth over the stipulated timeline. This is ascribed to the rising prevalence of obesity, unhealthy lifestyle trends, and increased healthcare expenditure. Moreover, presence of prominent players and escalating demand for non-invasive treatment solutions are adding traction to the development of this regional market.

Opportunities in this industry:

Shifting inclination towards topical treatment solutions- Topical treatment involves the use of products like creams, lotions, serums, ointments, and bio-oils, among others to reduce stretch markets. It is worth noting that most of these products are readily available across online stores, pharmacies, hypermarkets/supermarkets, and cosmetic stores. They are also much more affordable than procedures like microdermabrasion. This in turn is positively swaying the dynamics of this industry vertical.

Major developments in Stretch Marks Treatment Market:

Acquisitions:

In 2019, Hologic, a women's health company, acquired Cynosure, a leading provider of aesthetic and medical aesthetics systems.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis:

Threat of New Entrants:

The threat of new entrants into the stretch marks treatment market is moderate. While the market requires expertise in dermatology, medical devices, and aesthetic treatments, it is relatively accessible for new players. However, established companies may have advantages in terms of brand recognition, patents, distribution channels, and customer loyalty, which act as barriers to entry.

Bargaining Power of Suppliers:



The bargaining power of suppliers in the stretch marks treatment market is moderate. Suppliers of raw materials, such as active ingredients, medical devices, and packaging materials, can exert some influence on pricing and availability. However, the market typically has multiple suppliers, allowing buyers to switch and negotiate favorable terms, reducing the supplier's power.

Bargaining Power of Buyers:



The bargaining power of buyers in the stretch marks treatment market is moderate. Buyers in this market include healthcare providers, aesthetic clinics, and consumers. While buyers have choices in terms of treatment providers and products, they may lack significant power individually. However, collective bargaining and the availability of alternative treatment options can influence pricing and terms.

Threat of Substitutes:



The threat of substitutes in the stretch marks treatment market is moderate. There are varialternatives to professional treatments, including topical creams, home remedies, and natural products. These substitutes may be less expensive or more convenient for some individuals. However, professional treatments often provide more effective and immediate results, limiting the impact of substitutes.

Competitive Rivalry:

The competitive rivalry in the stretch marks treatment market is high. The market is characterized by the presence of numercompanies offering a range of treatments and products. Competition is based on factors such as treatment effectiveness, safety, pricing, marketing, and customer service. Companies invest in research and development to develop innovative treatments and differentiate themselves in a crowded market.

