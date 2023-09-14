Sompo International Announces New Insurance Leadership Team In The Uk To Drive Future Growth And Expansion

Bob Thaker has been named CEO, Commercial P&C Insurance, Sompo International, UK, reporting to Julian James, CEO, Global Markets for Sompo International. Ian Keegan will be responsible for the London Market Wholesale & Specialty division and Mike Reid will lead the UK Commercial Lines division. Both will report into Mr. Thaker.

Mr. Thaker has also been appointed CEO of Sompo International's UK business legal entity and Mr. Keegan appointed as its CUO, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr. James said,“Sompo International has a strong presence in the London Market and a growing footprint across the UK. With a dedicated Sompo UK leadership team, we can more seamlessly execute on our strategy and get closer to our broker partners and clients across the UK to provide solutions that are more aligned with their needs. We continue to simplify our structure while ensuring consistency in our underwriting appetite and risk controls across our commercial insurance businesses in Global Markets.”

