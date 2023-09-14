Lifescale Analytics Awarded On The Forbes America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 List

America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys.

Step 1 – Surveys

Expert Survey: More than 10,000 partners or executives were invited to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. Self-recommendations were not accepted or included in the results.

Client Survey: Over 1,200 clients who collaborated with a management consultancy in the past four years were surveyed. Respondents were asked which industries and functional areas they had collaborated with, and then were presented with a unique shortlist per industry or functional area based on last year's results and the recommendations collected from the expert survey.

Step 2 – Rankings

The top 199 of the most recommended management consulting firms were sorted into three different star classes, based on the data derived from the two surveys.

Based on the results of the study, Lifescale Analytics is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023.

"We are honored to receive the Forbe's America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 award. Our team's passion, focusing on the impact of data on the business, has produced efficient, fast, and lasting results for our clients. Thank you to our team for all the hard work." – Brian Carnell, CIO

About Lifescale Analytics

Formed in 2012, is a Woman-Owned Small Business providing specialized consultive expertise in data evolution and digital transformation, enabling organizations to compete in a digital economy. boasts experts with years of experience providing a spectrum of customized consulting in data services and solutions including Data Science and Visualizations, Cloud and Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Engineering, and Geospatial solutions that foon building strong portfolios and programs.

