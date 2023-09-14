Although production ended in 2011, in Haloid Fleet's analysis , the Crown Victoria outranks today's pursuit vehicles due to a variety of factors:

Not without controversy:

The Crown Victoria had its share of issues. While the RWD drivetrain allowed the vehicle to hit curbs at high speeds, it made traction difficult in slippery conditions. And the vehicle's gas tank was vulnerable to exploding in rear-end collisions, an issue Ford addressed with its fire suppression system in 2003.

Haloid spokesperson, George Martinez, explains: "Many industry observers will question our recognition. But if you consider the Crown Victoria in terms of cost, reliability, and utility, it's easy to understand why we chose it. It did the job at a much lower cost than modern cruisers. Many cash-strapped public safety agencies would love to buy these vehicles today."

Despite the accolades of the Crown Victoria, buyers shouldn't expect the vehicle to return. Federal fuel mandates and low sales volume make production of the Crown Victoria impossible today. But as pursuit vehicles become more expensive due to tech gadgets and complex drivetrains, the Crown Victoria leaves a lasting legacy of low-cost and reliable automotive production that began in 1983.

A plaque commemorating the Crown Victoria's recognition was sent to Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan.

