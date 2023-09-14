Usa Fibroid Centers Offers Free Webinar On Uterine Fibroids During Pain Awareness Month

Our free webinars act as a valuable resource for anyone struggling with painful fibroid symptoms or those who want to know more about fibroids and treatment. Whether you are visiting one of our clinics for a consultation or treatment we are truly dedicate

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Fibroid Centers offers a free webinar with a fibroid specialist highlighting medical advances in treating uterine fibroids during Pain Awareness Month. The free webinar,“The Link Between Abdominal Pain and Fibroids” is presented by Dr. Aaron Shiloh, Fibroid Centers, explains the common diseases of fibroid disease and why fibroids can cause severe abdominal pain. He also details the steps of minimally invasive fibroid treatment that can help relieve pain.

The webinar is free and can be watched on demand. Register here or at usafibroidcenters.com.

Fibroids are non-cancergrowths that develop in the uteand affect 26 million American women by the time they reach age 50. Fibroids can cause a variety of symptoms, including heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, and pain during sex.

The free webinar,“The Link Between Abdominal Pain and Fibroids” is a valuable resource for anyone struggling with painful fibroid symptoms or those who want to know more about fibroids and treatment.

“There have been significant medical advances in the treatment of uterine fibroids that make it possible for women to keep their uteand have better outcomes,” said Yan Katsnelson, CEO and Founder at Fibroid Centers.“Uterine fibroid embolization is a minimally invasive procedure that blocks the blood supply to fibroids. This can cause the fibroids to shrink or disappear.”

A significant advantage to non-surgical UFE treatment is that there are no incisions or removal of the uterus, tpreserving fertility. UFE is considered highly effective and is recommended by the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The non-surgical procedure involves an interventional radiologist inserting a catheter into the artery under guided imagery to block the blood flow to the fibroid, causing it to shrink and eventually die. After the procedure, the catheter is removed, and a small bandage is placed over the incision.

After UFE, patients can expect resolution of symptoms such as heavy bleeding, pelvic pressure, and pelvic pain. The procedure offers the added benefit of being offered in an outpatient setting and a return to normal activities within a few days.

Register for the free webinar at or visit the Fibroid Centers website. For information on fibroids and UFE, call Fibroid Centers at 888-986-6103 or .

About Fibroid Centers

Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit .

News Center

Fibroid Centers

+1 888-986-6103

emailhere