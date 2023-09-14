Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp Holding In Newmed Energy

Thursday, 14 September 2023 07:28 GMT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 14th September 2023, funds managed by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP hold the following position in NewMed Energy.

Name of Organisation

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Date of Disclosure

14th September 2023

Name of Security

NewMed Energy

Quantity of Securities Owned

52,831,215

Equity Ownership (%)

4.5
%

Voting Ownership (%)

4.5
%

Press Contacts:
Davidson Kempner
Greenbrook
Rob White/TerBerezowski
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +44 207 952 2000

SOURCE Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

