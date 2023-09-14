Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp Holding In Newmed Energy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As of 14th September 2023, funds managed by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP hold the following position in NewMed Energy.
Name of Organisation
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
Date of Disclosure
14th September 2023
Name of Security
NewMed Energy
Quantity of Securities Owned
52,831,215
Equity Ownership (%)
4.5
%
Voting Ownership (%)
4.5
Press Contacts:
Davidson Kempner
Greenbrook
Rob White/TerBerezowski
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +44 207 952 2000
SOURCE Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
