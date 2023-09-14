Aqueduct Technologies Empowers Businesses To Build A Mature Cybersecurity Program

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Aqueduct Technologies, New England's leading IT solutions provider, is simplifying the complexities of cyber resilience and regulatory compliance.



IT professionals are invited to learn more at Aqueduct's complimentary Cybersecurity Summit on October 5th in Canton, MA.



Members of Aqueduct's Technology Solutions Group share insights about the security program, NIST Cybersecurity Framework, incident response, and more.

As cybersecurity threats continue to grow in sophistication, businesses are under mounting pressure to secure their data, critical systems, and intellectual property. Simultaneously, they are being pushed to develop and maintain robust internal programs and policies to comply with the ever-expanding web of regulatory and compliance requirements, such as the SEC's newly adopted rules on Cybersecurity risk management, the National Cybersecurity Awareness Act, and Massachusetts regulation 201 CMR 17.00.

Aqueduct has responded with a comprehensive security program that not only addresses immediate security concerns but also establishes a proactive approach to maintain resilience.

Shane O'Brien, CTO of Aqueduct, stated, "Our security program reflects our commitment to empowering customers with the knowledge, tools, and strategies they need to safeguard their organizations and remain compliant."

Key features of Aqueduct's Security Program:

Aqueduct's Cyber Risk Self-Evaluation

helps you identify where your organization's security posture stands today, with actionable insights you can take back to your organization.

