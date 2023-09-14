Adevinta Asa (Ade) - Adevinta Sells Hungarian Classifieds Businesses To Ingatlan

Adevinta's Hungarian portfolio includes:

Jófogás - One of the leading online classifieds sites in Hungary, providing creative services like door-to-door delivery and parcel automats.

Használtautó.hu - Hungary's leading vehicle advertising site featuring a wide range of categories including machinery, motorcycles, buses and even ships.

Autónavigátor - The content site of Használtautó, which posts car reviews and news on a daily basis, as well as covering the used car market for private buyers.

The impact of the sale of the Hungarian business on Adevinta's financials is considered immaterial.

“We are pleased to have found the right local buyer in Ingatlan.com, who are extremely experienced in Hungary and well positioned to create strong growth opportunities for their online classifieds business over the long term,” commented Antoine Jouteau, CEO Adevinta.“The completion of the divestiture of our Hungarian marketplaces is another important milestone in the optimisation of our portfolio and the execution of our Growing at Scale strategy, as we continue to foon our five European markets.

“We would like to thank everyone at Jófogás, Használtautó.hu and Autónavigátor for their contributions to the business over the years, as they are now transferring to Ingatlan.com. Adevinta will continue to support the Hungarian business and its employees during the transition, ensuring business continuity for users and customers. We congratulate Ingatlanon the acquisition and wish them continued success.”

József Keleti, CEO of Ingatlan.com, said:“The transaction is a huge leap forward. We are excited to integrate the talented teams of Jófogás, Használtautó.hu and Autónavigátor with Ingatlanand work together on our strategic goals. Our users will benefit from the limitless potential of managing their two biggest wealth assets, properties and cars, in one place. This is a unique synergy opportunity in the European market. We are grateful for the extraordinary support provided by Adevinta throughout the transaction process.”

-end-





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.

Adevinta's portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately 2.5 billion average monthly visits. Noted assets include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Fotocasa, Habitaclia and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 5,700 people, including some 3,000 working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily.

Adevinta is a sustainability leader within the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

