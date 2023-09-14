Lambdatest Launches Test Case Insights Module For Its Continuous Testing Cloud Service



Gain insights into the health of test cases.

Identify and address recurring issues efficiently. Facilitate faster debugging by drilling down to specific frequently failing test cases.

LambdaTest is committed to enhancing user experiences and optimizing testing processes for businesses. The introduction of the Test Case Insights module reflects this commitment and provides users with a valuable resource for their test automation endeavors.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

