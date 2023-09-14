“As the Canadian travel market has now recovered, our laser foon providing exceptional travel options to our customers has allowedto reclaim our position as a leading provider in travel services across Canada,” mentioned Christopher Cave, CEO of FlightHub Group.“We are humbled to have our efforts recognized with the Circle of Excellence Award by a valued partner, Air Canada. This milestone reaffirms our dedication to driving superior customer experiences and a broad spectrum of travel opportunities.”

Air Canada's Circle of Excellence program recognizes top partners with Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze status. Placement within one of the four tiers of the program is based on an agency's performance against a scorecard that measures Ticket Volume, Market Share, and value delivered to travelers.

“FlightHub Group is an important partner, and we are excited to recognize them for their contribution to our joint success”, said Mark Mees, Director of OTA & Fulfillment Sales at Air Canada.“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with FlightHub to jointly deliver value to customers.”

This accolade reflects FlightHub Group's remarkable contributions to the travel landscape and its role as a trailblazer in the travel tech sector. As a Platinum Member of this distinguished group, the travel company continues to thrive on its dedication and unwavering commitment to delivering personalized, unique, and customer-focused travel journeys.

About FlightHub Group

Headquartered in Montreal, FlightHub Group owns and operates FlightHub and Justfly , two of North America's leading online travel agencies. FlightHub makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. With millions of customers served each year, its goal is to offer travelers the most affordable flights, optimal itineraries and exceptional customer service. Since 2012, its cutting-edge booking technology has created more than 30 million connections.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, pthrough an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitiouszero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the U.S.

