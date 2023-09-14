Portpro Recognized As Top Performer In Tms Software Category By G2

The recognition highlights PortPro's products' superior performance across Enterprise and Small-to-Mid-Sized Businesses. G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from its million+ user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

PortPro excelled across three major areas:



High Performing Transportation Management Software Globally

Easy Company to do Business With Rated High Performer in the Americas and Globally



“PortPro came in and demonstrated that the implementation could be done quickly, efficiently, and on time - from signing the contract to final integration. They made the onboarding process seamless for our employees and drivers,” said Doug Smith, Group General Manager at CJ Logistics America.

PortPro's drayOS and drayOS Track technology are transforming business operations for drayage carriers, brokers, carriers, and expediters, as well as providing strong integrations with other providers within the supply chain. PortPro just introduced its latest advancement - Automated Terminal Appointments, solving a problem suffered by everyone requiring port appointments as part of their operations.

“We're humbled to be recognized by G2's user community,” said Michael Mecca, founder and CEO of PortPro.“We're excited for more expansion and continue to keep a laser foon customer service. The industry forecast is strong and the U.S. drayage market's impact on the economy is massive, and poised to grow to $8.3 billion by 2027,” he added.

About PortPro

PortPro is a privately-owned technology company providing transportation management software transforming operations for drayage carriers, freight forwarders, beneficial cargo owners, and brokers. Visit for more information.