New Ai-Powered Detection Method From Any.Run

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- ANY.RUN , a cybersecurity company developing an interactive sandbox analytical platform for malware researchers, presents the New AI-powered Detection Method: Analyze Sandbox results with ChatGPT. Here are some highlights from the new detection method:

ChatGPT helps you judge if a file is harmful or not

Over 300,000 users already rely on ANY.RUN to detect and analyze malicifiles. Here's what to expect from using the new AI detector in ANY.RUN: expanded data and detailed AI-driven analysis of processes, connections, and rules.

How to use the new ChatGPT feature

An AI-driven review will appear in all reports automatically. But beyond that, users find the ChatGPT icon next to important elements, such as processes, rules, and connections. In scenarios with many processes or events, ANY.RUN AI prioritizes those with the highest score or those considered suspicious, helping users fotheir attention where needed most.

But users can also tell it what they want to analyze:

. Process trees

. Command Line

. Suricata rule triggers

. HTTP connections

. Registry

. Mutex

The more analysis methods we have, the clearer the verdict

ANY.RUN's new ChatGPT-powered analysis method breaks down complex data and concepts, providing clear, actionable summaries that not only identify threats but help users understand them.

Read the article to see how ANY.RUN can save time for cybersecurity specialists, optimize resources, and foon key areas of their work - such as incident investigation, research, or threat response.

