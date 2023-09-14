Ips Packaging & Automation Announces Exciting Move To New Corporate Office Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Photo of IPS Packaging & Automation's new Corporate Office in Mauldin, SC.
IPS Packaging & Automation is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new corporate office space in Mauldin, South Carolina. This move was really about better serving our people: our customers and our employees. It's a big win for everyone.” - Derrick Murdock, CEO, IPS Packaging & AutomationMAULDIN, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IPS Packaging & Automation , a leader in comprehensive packaging solutions, is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new corporate office space in Mauldin, South Carolina. The move reflects the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences and fostering employee well-being.
Derrick Murdock, CEO of IPS Packaging & Automation, stated, "This move was really about better serving our people: our customers and our employees. Our goal in this new space is to build an environment that inspires creativity, collaboration, and innovation, while also providing a comfortable and functional workspace for our entire team. It's a big win for everyone."
Founded in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation is a trusted family-owned company and a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB). With 18 locations across the country, the company has established itself as a nationwide leader in the field. IPS Packaging & Automation provides packaging and shipping supplies, automation equipment, as well as tool and equipment service.
For more information, please contact: 800-277-7007
About IPS Packaging & Automation:
Kevin Keigley | Marketing Manager
IPS Packaging & Automation
+1 800-277-7077
emailhere
