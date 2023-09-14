Monta Ellis, A 12-Year Nba Veteran To Open Basketball Academy In Dallas

Monta Ellis opening basketball training facility in Dallas.

Monta Ellis , a 12-year NBA veteran, is pleased to announce he is expanding his youth basketball business, Ellis Elite by joining the BTS family. Ellis Elite, powered by BTS, is pursuing locations for full-time year-round youth basketball academies in Dallas, Texas.

In describing the next step in the growth of his youth basketball business, Mr. Ellis said:“I have been evaluating ways to scale my youth basketball business in the Dallas market and am looking forward to my partnership with BTS. I am confident that together we can take Ellis Elite to the next level. With other BTS partners like Larry Hughes, Bobby Jackson, and Chris Paul in the family, we are in good company! As a leading licensor of youth basketball systems, programs, and curriculum used to operate a successful year-round youth basketball training business, BTS brings the expertise and experience I need to support my expansion plans.”

“As Dallas grows, it is becoming a mecca for both professional and amateur sports. With the metroplex growing in population, it is a great time to build a high-quality basketball training business in the area. With the BTS programs foon character development as well as great basketball skills we are excited by the difference we can make in the lives of the athletes we train. We want a legacy of having a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are looking for great coaches, and locations in the Dallas market, so if you want the opportunity to be a part of our growing organization, please reach out to us. We need high-quality trainers to joinon this journey!”

