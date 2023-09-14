2023 Central Arkansas Pride Festival & Parade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
October 21, 2023 - Central Arkansas Pride to host its annual Pride Festival and Parade
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Central Arkansas Pride, a nonprofit organization, will hold its 11th Annual PRIDE Festival and Parade on Saturday, October 21 during LGBTQIA+ History Month. The event will open with the Central Arkansas Pride Parade at 12:00 p.m. and then be followed with over 5 hours of entertainment! The theme for the 2023 PRIDEFest and Parade is“PRIDE 365.” Pride is everyday! All are welcome to attend the PRIDEFest and Parade!
PRIDEFest will feature a rich line-up of internationally recognized performers and speakers including:
Lillie McCloud - R&B Singer and X-Factor star
Scarlett Santana - CC Music Factory Singer, Actress & Poet
Latrice Royale - Rupaul's Drag Race Star
John Levengood - Singer, Performer and Queer Advocate
Esera Tuaolo - Former NFL Player, Mr. Aloha, & Champion of“Hate is Wrong”
In addition to these headliners, a rich selection of local entertainers and performers from across Arkansas will be featured throughout the festival!
The Central Arkansas PRIDEFest and Parade attracts over 10,000 attendees!“PRIDEFest provides an opportunity to showcase the rich diversity of the Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community, celebrate our achievements, and provide educational resources on health, social justice and equality issues” said Dolores Wilk, Executive Director of Central Arkansas Pride.
This year PRIDEFest will include two stages of entertainment, a Pride family zone, a vendor village, a food truck zone, and an exclusive VIP experience! General admission to PRIDEFest is Free.
Central Arkansas Pride is able to deliver this rich experience thanks in-part to our amazing Premier Sponsor, Tito's Handmade Vodka. Additionally, FLYWAY Brewing Company is the VIP Experience Sponsor and NAMI Arkansas is the Pride Family Zone Sponsor.
Event Details:
Location: Historic Argenta District, North Little Rock, Arkansas
Dates: Oct 21
Hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Participation Details: Visit our event page to submit applications, payment or purchase tickets.
Marchers/Floats: Application must me filled out and submitted by Oct. 7th, 2023.
Vendor Village Participants: Application & payment must be submitted by Oct. 7th, 2023.
Food Truck Zone: Application & payment must be submitted by Oct. 7th, 2023
VIP Experience Tickets: Pre-Sale Open ($75.00/per ticket. Must be 21+yo)
PRIDEFest Brunch at the Clinton Presidential Library Tickets: Pre-Sale Open ($50.00/per ticket.)
Central Arkansas Pride is a 501(c)(3)non-profit organization and volunteer-based group that has been building a welcoming community for LGBTQIA+ Arkansans for more than 11 years. We come together to celebrate the history and culture of Arkansas's LGBTQIA+ community through Pride events and programming that inspire, strengthen and unite.
Visitat or followon Facebook & Instagram to stay up to date on Festival announcements and events being held across the state.
