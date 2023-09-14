Jeff Cutler Joins Validic As Chief Commercial Officer

Previously, Cutler was chief commercial officer for Ada Health, an AI-powered health platform, and chief revenue officer for TytoCare, a remote digital examination platform. He also served as executive vice president and general manager at Vitals, a healthcare transparency platform.

Cutler joins Validic at a pivotal time in the company's history. In May, Validic acquired the assets of Trapollo LLC , adding in-house device logistics and technical support and rounding out its core personalized care platform capabilities, which include:



Integrating personal health data into the EHR, including data written to EHR flowsheets

Creating multiple chronic condition management and remote care programs with one, enterprise solution Meeting the full scope of patient device and support needs, from BYO-everything to pre-paired kits and phone support

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Jeff to Validic," said Drew Schiller, chief executive officer and co-founder. "Jeff brings digital health commercialization expertise and a deep understanding of health system and payor complexities and challenges in today's healthcare market, including the ever-increasing healthcare workforce shortage, market threat from healthcare disruptors, and the ongoing shift from volume to value impacting how they deliver personalized, patient-centered care."

"I'm thrilled to leverage my experience in remote and virtual care in joining

Validic, the leading aggregator of personal connected health devices and provider of personalized care solutions," said Cutler. "I look forward to driving new partnerships and increasing engagement across our existing health system, payer, device, and health IT partners as the industry continues its push towards connected care and population health."

About Validic

Founded in 2010,

Validic Inc. is a digital health and personalized care company devoted to our mission of improving the quality of human life by making personal data actionable. With the world's largest health IoT platform and EHR-embedded remote care application, we help healthcare organizations give every person tailored interventions and personalized care, improving healthcare efficiency and delivery, and empowering people to play an active role in their health and well-being.

Leading healthcare providers, health plans and health IT companies use our solutions to deliver high-touch and personalized chronic condition management, remote care, and support for healthy living. With a platform intentionally built to support a broad digital health strategy and scale across populations and conditions, Validic supports the largest RPM program in the country, with more than 300,000 enrolled patients since its inception and 7,000 referring providers. Our digital health platform has 570+ supported devices with more than 15 billion annual data transactions. Our remote care solution is available as a standard integration in the Epic Connection Hub and Cerner Millennium®.

In 2022,

Validic received the North American Customer Value Award for the Medical Device Connectivity Industry by Frost and Sullivan and was named Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution by MedTech Breakthrough. Validic is HIPAA-compliant, HITRUST CSF Certified®, and ISO-27001 certified for Information Security Management. Visit Validicand follow @Validic on X (Twitter) and LinkedIN to learn more.

